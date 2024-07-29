Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’; ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ on Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (July 29-Aug. 4)

Netflix’s drama series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Prime Video’s Batman: Cape Crusader animated series highlight the list of new, original series, films and specials debuting this week.

The six-episode A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder debuts August 1 and stars Emma Myers as a 17-year-old high school student investigating the murder of another student who was killed five years prior, according to Netflix. Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci and Orla Hill also star in the series.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Official Trailer | Netflix

Batman: Caped Crusader, the latest animated series based on the DC Comics superhero, premieres August 1 on Prime Video, with Hamish Linklater staring as the voice of Batman. Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, and Krystal Joy Brown also star in the series.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video | DC

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 29-August 4. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

July 29: Futurama (returning series), Hulu

Futurama | Official Trailer - Season 12 | Hulu

July 31: Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (documentary), Netflix

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa | Official Trailer | Netflix

August 1, Influenced (talk show), Prime Video

Influenced - Official Trailer | Prime Video

August 1: Cowboy Cartel (documentary series), Apple TV Plus

Cowboy Cartel — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

August 2: Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (animated movie), Netflix

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix

August 3: 30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot (sports documentary), ESPN

30 for 30 | Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot | Premieres August 3 9:30 ET ESPN

August 3: Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (documentary), HBO