Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’; ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ on Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (July 29-Aug. 4)

A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming

Batman: Caped Crusader
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ on Prime Video (Image credit: Prime Video)

Netflix’s drama series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Prime Video’s Batman: Cape Crusader animated series highlight the list of new, original series, films and specials debuting this week. 

The six-episode A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder debuts August 1 and stars Emma Myers as a 17-year-old high school student investigating the murder of another student who was killed five years prior, according to Netflix. Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci and Orla Hill also star in the series.

Batman: Caped Crusader, the latest animated series based on the DC Comics superhero, premieres August 1 on Prime Video, with Hamish Linklater staring as the voice of Batman. Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, and Krystal Joy Brown also star in the series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 29-August 4. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

July 29: Futurama (returning series), Hulu

July 31: Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (documentary), Netflix

August 1, Influenced (talk show), Prime Video

August 1: Cowboy Cartel (documentary series), Apple TV Plus

August 2: Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (animated movie), Netflix

August 3: 30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot (sports documentary), ESPN

August 3: Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (documentary), HBO

