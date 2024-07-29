Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’; ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ on Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (July 29-Aug. 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Netflix’s drama series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Prime Video’s Batman: Cape Crusader animated series highlight the list of new, original series, films and specials debuting this week.
The six-episode A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder debuts August 1 and stars Emma Myers as a 17-year-old high school student investigating the murder of another student who was killed five years prior, according to Netflix. Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci and Orla Hill also star in the series.
Batman: Caped Crusader, the latest animated series based on the DC Comics superhero, premieres August 1 on Prime Video, with Hamish Linklater staring as the voice of Batman. Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, and Krystal Joy Brown also star in the series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 29-August 4. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
July 29: Futurama (returning series), Hulu
July 31: Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (documentary), Netflix
August 1, Influenced (talk show), Prime Video
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
August 1: Cowboy Cartel (documentary series), Apple TV Plus
August 2: Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (animated movie), Netflix
August 3: 30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot (sports documentary), ESPN
August 3: Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (documentary), HBO
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.