87% of Comcast X1 Pay TV Households Tuned Into Paris Olympics Coverage

The vast majority of Comcast’s Xfinity X1 customers tuned in to the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a company blog post published Monday.

Comcast said 87% of active households that subscribe to its live cloud-based pay TV service, X1, watched Olympics programming.

A significant portion of that viewership came from NBC’s primetime marquee programs, Paris Prime and Primetime in Paris.

The news comes just a month after Comcast's NBCUniversal division announced that its primetime Olympics coverage averaged a total audience delivery of 30.6 million viewers across all platforms, for a total streaming time of 23.5 billion minutes.

During the Paris Olympics, coverage on NBCUniversal’s networks represented approximately 20% of total viewing across X1 and Xfinity Stream.

All told, viewership led by NBC was up 82% from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

That’s in part due to Peacock, which saw a 25% increase in its total share of U.S. TV viewing, according to Nielsen’s monthly Gauge report.

The streaming service also saw a 33% increase in total usage, driven by viewership for Olympic coverage.

According to Nielsen’s live and same day (L+SD) tracking, ratings for NBC’s daytime and primetime coverage on X1 were up 78% from the national average.

Notably for Comcast (and any invested advertisers), 65% of X1 customers also interacted with the service’s Olympics product features, designed to engage viewers with personalized playlists and other customized features.

