22.3M Viewers Watch Republican Convention

More than 22.3 million people tuned in to the Republican

National Convention in primetime on Tuesday night, according to an estimate

from Nielsen.





Tuesday became the first day of the convention in Tampa,

Fla., after Hurricane Isaac prompted the Republicans to push back the start of

their convention.





Four years ago, the Tuesday events of the Republican's

nominating convention was watched by 21.5 million people, according to Nielsen.





The convention session was covered by nine networks and

featured speeches by Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Ann Romney, wife of

GOP nominee Mitt Romney.