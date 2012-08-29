22.3M Viewers Watch Republican Convention
More than 22.3 million people tuned in to the Republican
National Convention in primetime on Tuesday night, according to an estimate
from Nielsen.
Tuesday became the first day of the convention in Tampa,
Fla., after Hurricane Isaac prompted the Republicans to push back the start of
their convention.
Four years ago, the Tuesday events of the Republican's
nominating convention was watched by 21.5 million people, according to Nielsen.
The convention session was covered by nine networks and
featured speeches by Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Ann Romney, wife of
GOP nominee Mitt Romney.
