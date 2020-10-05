Review: 'Soulmates'

AMC takes a look at love and marriage through the eyes of science fiction with its anthology series Soulmates. The show takes place in the near future and is steeped in a new technology that, through a simple test, can identify who a participant’s perfect soulmate is. This scientific breakthrough has long-lasting ramifications on not only single people but also married couples who may wonder if their spouse is truly the one they are supposed to spend the rest of their lives with.

The first episode follows Nikki (Sarah Snook) and Franklin (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who are seemingly happy with their suburban existence. The couple work well together to raise their young children, and still find opportunities to spend quality time with one another despite their busy schedules.

As word of the test starts to infiltrate their lives through friends and relatives who have taken the leap, the couple begins to wonder more about the test, and contemplates how their lives could change depending on the results.

Each of the six episodes of Soulmates follows a different set of partners, storylines and outcomes — some more dark and horrific than others — but are all unique and interesting as the overlying theme explores the intended and unintended consequences of technology's intrusion into people’s lives.

AMC has renewed Soulmates for a second season, and at first blush it looks like the network has made a smart investment in a well-written and well-acted drama series that will not only entertain but also force viewers to think about the complications that lie at the intersection of love, romance and science.