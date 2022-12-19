Freeze Frame | December 2022

By Michael Demenchuk
Event photos from Diversity Week in New York, the 2022 Cable TV Pioneers gala in Philadelphia and more.

Diversity Week made its return to New York from October 9-13, with The WICT Network Leadership Conference and Touchstones Luncheon, the NAMIC Conference and the Walter Kaitz Foundation Annual Fundraising Dinner all returning to in-person status for the first time since 2019. Plus, the Cable TV Pioneers inducted their 2022 class at a gala ahead of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia, and more. 

WICT Network president and CEO Maria E. Brennan (l.) and Robin Roberts of ABC’s Good Morning America on stage Oct. 11 at the WICT Network Leadership Conference & Touchstones Luncheon in New York. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the WICT Network)