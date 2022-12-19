Freeze Frame | December 2022

Diversity Week made its return to New York from October 9-13, with The WICT Network Leadership Conference and Touchstones Luncheon, the NAMIC Conference and the Walter Kaitz Foundation Annual Fundraising Dinner all returning to in-person status for the first time since 2019. Plus, the Cable TV Pioneers inducted their 2022 class at a gala ahead of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia, and more.

Image 1 of 15 WICT Network president and CEO Maria E. Brennan (l.) and Robin Roberts of ABC’s Good Morning America on stage Oct. 11 at the WICT Network Leadership Conference & Touchstones Luncheon in New York. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the WICT Network) Sandra Howe, WICT Network board chair; inaugural Fearless Leader Award winner Jill Campbell, president and chief people and operations officer, Cox Enterprises; and Leigh Woisard, WICT Network vice chair. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the WICT Network) Colleen Langner, executive VP and COO at Cox Communications, accepts the Woman of the Year-Operator award from Cox president Mark Greatrex at the October 10 WICT Touchstones Luncheon. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the WICT Network) At The WICT Network/NAMIC/Kaitz Foundation Diversity Town Hall (l. to r.): Maria E. Brennan, WICT Network; Michelle Ray, Kaitz; Rhonda Nesmith Crichlow, Charter; Loren Hudson, Comcast Cable; Ann McGlennen, Midco; Michael Powell, NCTA; moderator Suzanne Malveaux of CNN; Kia Painter, Cox; Aisha Thomas-Petit, AMC Networks; and Sandra K. Howe, WICT Network. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the WICT Network) At the NAMIC National Town Hall Meeting “The Power of Diverse Storytelling Through a Sports Lens” (l. to r.): Gustavo Coletti, ESPN; Michèle Stephenson, co-director, ESPN’s Play; Angela Rye, ESPN contributor; Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN & Sports Content, Disney; Shima Oliaee, creator, writer and producer, 30 for 30 Podcasts: Pink Card; and Joe Brewster, co-director, Play. (Image credit: Luis Marin Creative) At the NAMIC Conference’s Opening General Session Oct. 11 (l. to r.): Freddy Rolón, ESPN; Rhonda Nesmith Crichlow, Charter; Michael Powell, NCTA; Shuanise Washington, NAMIC; Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN; and keynote speaker Leland Melvin, former NASA astronaut and NFL wide receiver. (Image credit: Luis Marin Creative) Walter Kaitz Foundation executive director Michelle Ray and NCTA-The Internet & Television Association president and CEO Michael Powell on stage at the foundation’s Annual Fundraising Dinner at the Marriot Marquis. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff) Kaitz dinner ChangeMaker honoree Gabe Middleton, co-founder and CEO, Human-I-T. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff) FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel speaks during the WICT Network Touchstones Luncheon. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for The WICT Network) On the WICT Leadership Conference’s “Rare Air: Insights From Women Chiefs” panel (l. to r.): Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Jessica Fischer, Charter; Sujata Gosalia, Cox; Wonya Lucas, Hallmark Media; moderator Hena Doba of Cheddar News; and Christina Spade, AMC Networks. (Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for The WICT Network) Members of the 2022 class of Cable TV Pioneers, who were honored at a Sept. 19 gala event at the Union League of Philadelphia (back row, l. to r.): Janice Arouh, Matthew Deprey, Ralph Brown, John Piazza, Shelley Brindle, Joseph Guariglia, Camilla Formica, Dale Ardizzone, Richard Rioboli, John Bickham and Michelle Rice. (Front, l. to r.): Theresa Sauerwein, Bill Connors, Charlie Herrin, Nomi Bergman, John Dowd and Allison Olien. (Image credit: Steve Peterson) Cable TV Pioneers Char Beales (l.) and Doug Holloway at the Cable Pioneers gala in Philadelphia. (Image credit: Steve Peterson) (From l.): Pioneer Mike Egan, guest Dimitri Sevastopoulo and Pioneer Cathy Rasenberger and at the Cable TV Pioneers gala in Philadelphia. (Image credit: Steve Peterson) (From l.): Executive producer Greg Brenman; cast members Kimberly Norris Guerrero, Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt; writer/director/EP Hugo Blick; and Amazon Studios head Jen Salke at the premiere of Prime Video’s The English at Metrograph in New York. (Image credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video) Members of the Radio City Rockettes flank (second from l.) Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas, Ginna Claire Mason and Hallmark Cards president Mike Perry at Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” Kickoff at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)