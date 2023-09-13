Photo Gallery: Next TV Summit New York 2023
Snapshots from the Sept. 12 NYC TV Week event focused on advances in streaming video and technology.
Visionaries and leaders from throughout the video industry gathered in New York on September 12 for the Next TV Summit, a daylong event featuring panels and keynotes on the latest trends, challenged predictive models, success stories and insights into the continued navigation of a historically disrupted TV content industry. The event is part of NYC TV Week, a full slate of events that also includes the Advanced Advertising Summit, Hispanic TV Summit and the 40 Under 40 New York gala. Click below to view event photos.
