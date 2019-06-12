First Wonder Women in Streaming Announced

The editors of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable have announced the first six Wonder Women in Streaming, who will be among the executives celebrated at a marquee event on Sept. 5, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Wonder Women in Streaming is the first extension of the 20-year-plus Wonder Women marquee event held every spring in New York City. The new event will celebrate leading executives in the burgeoning streaming video space and salute rising stars in the industry as Women to Watch. More Wonder Women and Women to Watch in Streaming will be announced soon. To learn more, please visit wonderwomeninstreaming.com.

The first six Wonder Women in Streaming, in alphabetical order, are:

Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising Group.

Thea Ellis, Head of Content Acquisition, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Vue.

Lori LeBas, Senior Vice President, Affiliate Partnership Development & Operations, Disney and ESPN Media Networks

Heather Moosnick, Senior Vice President and Head of Content Partnerships, Hulu.

Diana Pessin, Senior Vice President, Digital Media & Growth Marketing, HBO.

Dina Weisberger, Head of TV Partner Strategy & Development, Google.

Watch this space for more news about these Wonder Women in Streaming and about the event. The Southern California chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications is an industry partner with Future plc's Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable in this inaugural event.