A&E to Produce TLC `Biography’ Special

A&E Network will produce a new Biography special revolving around female musical group TLC, the network said Thursday.

The documentary special, Biography: TLC, will chronicle the journey of the top-selling female American female group of all-time, said network executives. The special, which will air in 2021, will document the Atlanta-based TLC group members Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' journey and survival against all odds, said A&E.

Roger Ross Williams (The Apollo) will serve as executive producer of the series, said the network.

“The Biography banner has always focused on telling the stories of remarkable people who have had a major impact on our collective culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and Head of Programming, A&E Network in a statement. “As a revolutionary group that broke boundaries and influenced an entire generation, TLC falls directly into that category and we are honored to tell their incredible story as it has never been told before.”