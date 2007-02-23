Yahoo! Borrows From SNL

So, earlier in the week Yahoo! announced it was going to start a new online news show called “Odd News Underground” in which newscasters will sing the news. Funny idea, right? Except, well, hasn't it already been done?

We can't be the only people who remember Adam Sandler's old SNL character Opera Man (seen below in concert), can we?

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayzGlxHoTkk[/embed]

Which leads us to wonder: what other ways could anchors make the news more amusing? Naked news has been done so… News in haiku? News read from a surfboard? News read by a parrot? Ideas, anyone?