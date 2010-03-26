WTF: FCC Catches Hell on Comcast-NBCU

Where never is heard an encouraging word, and the skies are cloudy all day: That could be the theme to the first wave of public comment on the proposed $30 billion Comcast/NBCU joint venture.

Only fully open for business for a few days since its March 18 start, the FCC’s public docket on the merger-the government version of open-mike night-had already drawn almost 150 comments, mostly of the one-graph, “don’t let big companies merge” variety.

A sampling of the vox populi- or at least the vox motivated enough to file a comment-indicates the FCC didn’t appear to have trouble with the s-word, at least online, and also when it came to logging comments (see above). A “WTF” comment took aim at cable rates-as has FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski-and read, in part: “The problem that I have is that cable and satellite TV companies are raising their rates EVERY YEAR!!! Something needs to be done!”

For more docket fodder, read on:

“Another mega-corporation only serves to dwindle customer choice and strangle innovation. Don’t allow consumers to suffer more in the name of the all-mighty [sic] dollar.”

“I fail to see the benefit of the proposed Comcast/NBC merger. It is liken [sic] to Coors/Molson also distributing their own alcoholic products.”

“To support this merger is to pave the way for eventual cable monopolization.”

“How about breaking up these immoral and war-mongering media conglomerates instead of rewarding them?”

“I am 100% certain that both the cost of Internet access and television programming will rise sharply in certain markets, like mine.”

“At no point should ANY cable or satellite provider be allowed to merge/ own controlling stake in a large primary television network.”

“Only fools would allow this merger.”

“No Chance NO WAY.”

To check out more (there were 143 when I last checked), got to this page on the FCC site and put in the docket number 10-56 in the Proceeding Number field at the very top.