B&C Beyond: Aug. 12, 2019
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from the 2019 TCA summer press tour, the Paley Media Council's "Best of Cannes 2019" event, and more
BC.com
56% of U.S. Adults Now Streaming: Nielsen
Comscore Launches Strategic Review of the Company
Shark Week 2019: Discovery Channel Sees 109% Jump in TV Ad Impressions
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Platforms: Connections
Iterations:Are AT&T's HBO Max Ambitions Too Maxed Out?
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Top Planners Find Audience Buying an Appealing Approach
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.