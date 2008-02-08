Willie Nelson: Roastee, Environmentalist

Comedy Central announced that 2008’s Comedy Central Roast will honor legendary musician Willie Nelson.

Nelson, who has made some news of his own in the past few weeks thanks to some, umm, unusual theories, will be following in the footsteps of luminaries such as Hugh Hefner, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner and of course last year’s honoree (and now producer) Flavor Flav.





2008 Comedy Central Roastee Willie Nelson (Filmmagic)

“Willie Nelson is the original outlaw who has blazed the way for so many in the music and entertainment industry,” said Elizabeth Porter, senior vice president, specials and talent for Comedy Central. “We are honored to celebrate Willie’s 75th birthday with a night of smoking hot comedy.”

Gotta love the puns from Comedy Central. For the record, the headline in the release was “Comedy Central is high on Willie Nelson!”

The network will tape the special April 17 in Los Angeles, with the roast airing on the network sometime in June.

Notably absent form this year’s Comedy Central Roast press materials: the green theme so prevalent last year.

Have no fear however; Comedy Central hasn’t abandoned their green goals. A spokesperson says this year’s roast will be carbon neutral. The network will purchase carbon offset credits just as they did for last year’s roast.

One would think that well established plant lover Willie Nelson would be a big supporter of the idea.