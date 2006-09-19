Why is How I Met Your Mother So Overlooked?

Forget what anyone says about the dearth of good comedy on TV—I've found a standout sitcom that just doesn't get its due.

CBS' How I Met Your Mother, about five New York City twenty-somethings trying to make it in the big city, is sharp, witty and manages to make Doogie Houser MD (Neil Patrick Harris) into TV's best cad. And Alyson Hannigan is way less annoying than she was in American Pie. It is the first comedy I've watched religiously since Friends. Even with two DVRs in my house, I still make sure to watch Mother live whenever I can.

I started watching Mother of the summer and caught up in time for last night's premiere.

After watching comedies on NBC and Fox, I never thought I'd say this, but CBS has hand's down the best comedy block on television. Two and a Half Men continues to deliver and Julia Louis Dreyfus won an Emmy for New Adventures of Old Christine. This fall, CBS added The Class this fall — about 3rd grade classmates reunited in their 20s — and the pilot episode showed promise.

I must say I was surprised to see Mother was the lowest-rated comedy on CBS last night. Men was the top draw with 15.1 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/12 share in 18 to 49s, followed by Christine's 12.1 million viewers and 4.2/10 in the demo. The Class actually beat Mother in overall audience, collecting 10.6 million viewers to Mother's 10.5 million, but Mother edged out a demo win, with a 3.8/11 to Class' 3.7/11.

–By Allison Romano