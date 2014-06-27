Where to Be, What to Watch: Weeks of June 30 & July 6, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from June 30- July 6, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The annual July 4th Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will feature The Beach Boys and Broadway actress Megan Hilty. For the first time ever, the concert and fireworks show will be available via webcast.

When: Friday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: The Boston Esplanade, Boston, Mass. or Bostonpopsjuly4th.com

Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular

In New York, NBC will air Macy’s yearly fireworks blowout, this year located on the East River, live with pop stars Ariana Grande and Hunter Hayes performing.

When: Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 30 *

10 p.m.

CBS:Under the Dome (season premiere)

FOOD:Mystery Dinners (season finale)

* Tuesday, July 1 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Time Scanners (season premiere)

9:00 p.m.

PBS: History Detectives: Special Investigations (season finale)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Drunk History (season premiere)

Syfy:Heroes of Cosplay (season finale)

TLC:Buddy’s Bakery Rescue (season premiere)

Travel:Mission Amusement (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Nathan for You (season premiere)

* Wednesday, July 2 *

10 p.m.

ID:Dark Temptations (series premiere)

Travel:American Grilled (series premiere)

* Thursday, July 3 *

8 p.m.

Cooking:Eat St. (season premiere)

Telemundo:La Impostura (season finale)

* Saturday, July 5 *

10 p.m.

CMT:My Dysfunctional Family (series premiere)

* Sunday, July 6 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Witches of East End (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Married to Medicine (season finale)

* Monday, July, 7 *

9 p.m.

The CW:Beauty and the Beast (season finale)

*Tuesday, July 8 *

10 p.m.

MTV:Finding Carter (series premiere)

*Wednesday, July 9 *

9 p.m.

CBS:Extant (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Bridge (season premiere)

* Sunday, July 13 *

3 p.m.

ABC:FIFA World Cup (final match)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Ray Donovan (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Strain (series premiere)

Showtime:Masters of Sex (season premiere)