Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of September 8, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from September 8- 14, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Next TV Summer: San Francisco

B&C and MCN return the Next TV Summit to the Bay Area for the third time, where the best in broadcast, technology and OTT will discuss the growing digital content business. Roku CEO and founder Anthony Wood, Fox Broadcasting president of digital David Wertheimer and CBS Interactive EVP Marc DeBevoise are on top to keynote the two-day summit. Go to broadcastingcable.com/Sept8 for a full agenda.

When: September 10-11

Where: Santa Clara Marriott, 2700 Mission College Boulevard, Santa Clara, Calif.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

PaleyFest continues its Fall TV Previews in Los Angeles, highlighting upcoming network launches in Fox’s Mulaney and Red Band Society, NBC’s Marry Me, and ABC’s Black-ish and Cristela. All the panels will be available via live stream by the Paley Fest website and Paley app. Viewers will be able to submit questions to the cast and creative team of each show from Twitter.

When: September 8, 10-11

Where: PaleyFest.org/live

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 8 *

7 p.m.

ESPN:Monday Night Football (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Food:Rewrapped (season premiere)

ABC:Bachelor in Paradise (season finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:Good Job: Stories of the FDNY (premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Love Prison (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Sept. 9 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Extreme Weight Loss (season finale)

NBC:Food Fighters (season finale)

9:00 p.m.

CBS: Fashion Rocks (special)

Fox:Hotel Hell (season finale)

FYI:Married at First Sight (season finale)

OWN: If Loving You Is Wrong (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: Sons of Anarchy (season premiere)

AXS: The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands (season premiere)

Lifetime:Raising Asia (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Adam Devine’s House Party (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 10 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)

FYI:Rowhouse Showdown (season finale)

9 p.m.

PBS:Nova: Vaccines—Calling the Shots (season premiere)

VH1:Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: Under the Lights (special)

NBC:Taxi Brooklyn (season finale)

USA: Graceland (season finale)

VH1:I Heart Nick Carter (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Spike:I Am Evel Knievel (special)

* Thursday, Sept. 11 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Quest (season finale)

Discovery:9/11 E-Men Heroes (special)

NBC:The Biggest Loser (season premiere)

Syfy:Haven (season premiere)

8:20 p.m.

CBS:Thursday Night Football (season premiere)

* Friday, Sept. 12 *

9 p.m.

Dest. America:Alaska Monsters (series premiere)

HBO:Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere)

Travel:Mysteries at the Museum (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Bill Maher: Live From D.C. (special)

Syfy:Z Nation (series premiere)

* Saturday, Sept. 13 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Deliverance Creek (premiere)

CBS:Reckless (season finale)

* Sunday, Sept. 14 *

8 p.m.

Nat Geo:American War Generals (special)

PBS:The Roosevelts: An Intimate History (premiere)

9 p.m.

Dest. America:Amish Haunting (series premiere)

Fox:American Dad (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBCA:Harry at 30 (special)