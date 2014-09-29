Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of September 29, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from September 29- October 5, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Live TV Summit

B&C and Multichannel News will host the Live TV Summit, focusing on innovation and growth in live event television. Bravo EP Andy Cohen, SNL director Don Roy King, Showtime Sports chief Stephen Espinoza, and CBS News VP of programming Chris Licht are all keynote guests.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Convene, 32 Old Slip, New York

12th Annual Hispanic Television Summit

B&C and Multichannel News continue a busy week with the 12th Annual Hispanic Television Summit. The day-long event will be dedicated to redefining Hispanic TV, with the help of keynote speakers Fusion CEO Isaac Lee and ABC News president James Goldston.

When: Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 a.m.

Where: Marriott Marquis, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 29 *

8 p.m.

CW:iHeartRadio Music Festival(two-night special)

9 p.m.

HBO:The 50 Year Argument (premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Castle (season premiere)

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles(season premiere)

* Tuesday, Sept. 30 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Selfie(series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Manhattan Love Story(series premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:The Legend of Mick Dodge(season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

A&E:Storage Wars (season finale)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo:Live Free or Die(series premiere)

Bravo:The Singles Project (season finale)

11 p.m.

MTV: Happyland (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 1 *

9 p.m.

CBS:Criminal Minds(season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Stalker (series premiere)

FX:The Bridge (season finale)

11 p.m.

MTV: Girl Code (season premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 2 *

8 p.m.

CW:The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC: Bad Judge (series premiere)

Fox:Gracepoint (series premiere)

CW:Reign (season premiere)

TLC:Gypsy Sisters(season finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC:A to Z(series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 3 *

5 p.m.

WE tv: David Tutera’s CELEBrations (season finale)

8 p.m.

ABC:Last Man Standing (season premiere)

TNT:On The Menu(series premiere)

9 p.m.

Disney:Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion(season premiere)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Kendra on Top (season premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 4 *

9 p.m.

Starz:Survivor’s Remorse(series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Pit Bulls & Parolees (season premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 5 *

7 p.m.

ABC:America’s Funniest Home Videos (season premiere)

7:30 p.m.

Fox: Bob’s Burgers (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Homeland (season premiere)

Spike:Bar Rescue (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: Mulaney (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Strain(season finale)

Lifetime:Witches of East End(season finale)