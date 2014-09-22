Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of September 22, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from September 22- 28, 2014.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
HRTS State of the Industry Luncheon
The Hollywood Radio & Television Society starts its 2014-2015 Newsmaker Luncheon season with the State of the Industry event. Former B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman will moderate a panel featuring FX CEO John Landgraf, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs and more insiders.
When: September 24 at 11:30 a.m. PST
Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Sept. 22 *
8 p.m.
Fox:Gotham (series premiere)
CBS:The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)
NBC:The Voice (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:Scorpion (series premiere)
Fox: Sleepy Hollow (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC: Forever (series premiere)
CBS:Under the Dome (season finale)
NBC: The Blacklist (season premiere)
TNT:Dallas (season finale)
* Tuesday, Sept. 23 *
8 p.m.
CBS:NCIS (season premiere)
PBS:Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (season premiere)
CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (series premiere)
PBS:The Boomer List (premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:Person of Interest (season premiere)
NBC:Chicago Fire (season premiere)
MTV: Awkward (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
MTV: Faking It (season premiere)
* Wednesday, Sept. 24 *
8 p.m.
ABC:The Middle (season premiere)
CBS:Survivor (season premiere)
CW:Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC: The Goldbergs (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:Modern Family (season premiere)
NBC:Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
ABC: Black-ish (series premiere)
CBS:Big Brother (season finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Nashville (season premiere)
NBC:Chicago P.D. (season premiere)
Comedy Central: South Park (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Key & Peele (season premiere)
* Thursday, Sept. 25 *
8 p.m.
ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)
Fox:Bones (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC: Scandal (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:How To Get Away With Murder (series premiere)
NBC:Parenthood (season premiere)
Discovery: Last Tiger Standing (special)
TruTV: Jokers Wild (series premiere)
* Friday, Sept. 26 *
8 p.m.
ABC:Shark Tank (season premiere)
CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)
NBC:Dateline (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:Blue Bloods (season premiere)
* Saturday, Sept. 27 *
10 p.m.
CBS:48 Hours (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
NBC:Saturday Night Live (season premiere)
* Sunday, Sept. 28 *
7 p.m.
Ovation:Pineapple Dance Studios (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Once Upon A Time (season premiere)
Fox:The Simpsons (season premiere)
PBS:The Paradise (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:Resurrection (season premiere)
Fox:Family Guy (season premiere)
CNN:Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (season premiere)
Showtime:Ray Donovan (season finale)
Food:The Great Food Truck Race (season finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:Revenge (season premiere)
CBS:CSI (season premiere)
Showtime:Masters of Sex (season finale)
Lifetime:The Lottery (season finale)
