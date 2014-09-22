Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of September 22, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from September 22- 28, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

HRTS State of the Industry Luncheon

The Hollywood Radio & Television Society starts its 2014-2015 Newsmaker Luncheon season with the State of the Industry event. Former B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman will moderate a panel featuring FX CEO John Landgraf, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs and more insiders.

When: September 24 at 11:30 a.m. PST

Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 22 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Gotham (series premiere)

CBS:The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Scorpion (series premiere)

Fox: Sleepy Hollow (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Forever (series premiere)

CBS:Under the Dome (season finale)

NBC: The Blacklist (season premiere)

TNT:Dallas (season finale)

* Tuesday, Sept. 23 *

8 p.m.

CBS:NCIS (season premiere)

PBS:Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (season premiere)

CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (series premiere)

PBS:The Boomer List (premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Person of Interest (season premiere)

NBC:Chicago Fire (season premiere)

MTV: Awkward (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV: Faking It (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 24 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Middle (season premiere)

CBS:Survivor (season premiere)

CW:Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: The Goldbergs (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Modern Family (season premiere)

NBC:Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: Black-ish (series premiere)

CBS:Big Brother (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Nashville (season premiere)

NBC:Chicago P.D. (season premiere)

Comedy Central: South Park (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Key & Peele (season premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 25 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)

Fox:Bones (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Scandal (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:How To Get Away With Murder (series premiere)

NBC:Parenthood (season premiere)

Discovery: Last Tiger Standing (special)

TruTV: Jokers Wild (series premiere)

* Friday, Sept. 26 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Shark Tank (season premiere)

CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)

NBC:Dateline (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Blue Bloods (season premiere)

* Saturday, Sept. 27 *

10 p.m.

CBS:48 Hours (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

NBC:Saturday Night Live (season premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 28 *

7 p.m.

Ovation:Pineapple Dance Studios (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon A Time (season premiere)

Fox:The Simpsons (season premiere)

PBS:The Paradise (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Resurrection (season premiere)

Fox:Family Guy (season premiere)

CNN:Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (season premiere)

Showtime:Ray Donovan (season finale)

Food:The Great Food Truck Race (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Revenge (season premiere)

CBS:CSI (season premiere)

Showtime:Masters of Sex (season finale)

Lifetime:The Lottery (season finale)