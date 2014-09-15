Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of September 15, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from September 15- 21, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Women in Cable Telecommunications Leadership Conference

The Women in Cable Telecommunications hold their annual Leadership Conference, with this year’s theme “Step In. Step Up.” NBC News correspondent and anchor Andrea Mitchell will begin the conference while SundanceTv’s Honorable Woman star Maggie Gyllenhaal and president Sarah Barnett will speak at the Touchstones Luncheon, which will fete the 2014 Woman of the Year, Christine Driessen, executive VP and CFO of ESPN.

When: Sept. 15-16

Where: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 15 *

8 p.m.

Fox:American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World (special)

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (series premiere)

Fox:MasterChef (season finale)

9 p.m.

SyFy:High Moon (premiere)

HBO: Terror at the Mall (premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Food: Eating America With Anthony Anderson (season finale)

* Tuesday, Sept. 16 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: New Girl (season premiere)

HGTV: The Jennie Garth Project (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: Mindy Project (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Kim of Queens (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Brickleberry (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 17 *

8 p.m.

NBC:America’s Got Talent (season finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Red Band Society (series premiere)

NatGeo:Southern Justice (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Extant (season finale)

NBC:Mysteries of Laura (series premiere)

NatGeo:Smoky Mountain Money (series premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 18 *

9 p.m.

USA: Rush (season finale)

10 p.m.

FX:Married (season finale)

TLC:Breaking Amish (season premiere)

USA: Satisfaction (season finale)

Sundance: The Honorable Woman (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

FX: You’re The Worst (season finale)

FYI:The Feed (season finale)

* Friday, Sept. 19 *

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Tanked (season premiere)

* Saturday, Sept. 20 *

8 p.m.

PBS:The Roosevelts: An Intimate History (finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z (premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 21 *

7:30 p.m.

CBS:60 Minutes (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Stonehenge Empire (special)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Madam Secretary (series premiere)

9 p.m

CBS:The Good Wife (season premiere)