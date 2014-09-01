Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of September 1, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from September 1- 7, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Paley Center Fall TV Previews

See this season’s freshman shows before they air at the Paley Center’s bi-coastal Fall TV Previews. In LA, screen pilots for CW shows Jane the Virgin and The Flash along with CBS’s Scorpion followed by panels with the casts. In New York there will screenings for those shows as well as ABC’s Forever, Fox’s Mulaney, NBC’s Marry Me, CBS’s Madam Secretary and more.

Where: The Paley Center for Media: 465 N. Beverly Dr. Beverly Hills, Calif. and 25 West 52 Street New York, NY

When: September 6-7 12 p.m. in NYC, 5 p.m. in L.A.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 1 *

8:30 p.m.

CBS:CBS Fall Preview (special)

9 p.m.

History:Houdini (premiere)

Lifetime: The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story (premiere)

9:30 p.m.

FX:Partners (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Mistresses (season finale)

Discovery: Highway to Sell (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Sept. 2 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Story of Frozen: Making of an Animated Classic (special)

9:00 p.m.

Discovery: Yukon Men (season premiere)

Showtime: Inside the NFL (season premiere)

TLC: 19 Kids and Counting (season premiere)

TNT: Rizzoli & Isles (season finale)

USA: Royal Pains (season finale)

10 p.m.

Spike: Ink Master (season premiere)

TLC: Little People, Big Word (season premiere)

VH1: ATL: The Untold Story of Atlanta’s Rise in the Rap Game (premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 3 *

8 p.m.

Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season finale)

9 p.m.

ID:Surviving Evil (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire:My Friends Call Me Johnny (series premiere)

FXX: The League (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX: Ali G: Rezurection (season premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 4 *

8:20 p.m.

NBC:Thursday Night Football (season premiere)

* Friday, Sept. 5 *

8 p.m.

Multicast:Stand Up To Cancer (special)

10 p.m.

ID: Young, Hot & Crooked (series premiere)

* Saturday, Sept. 6 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:The Brittany Murphy Story (premiere)

9 p.m.

Destination America:Buying Alaska (season premiere)

OWN:Iyanla, Fix My Life (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Six Little McGhees (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Starz:The Chair (series premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 7 *

7 p.m.

ABC:The ABC’s of Schoolhouse Rock (special)

8 p.m.

ABC:Wipeout (season finale)

Fox:Utopia (series premiere)

Nat Geo:9/10: The Final Hours (special)

Smithsonian:Crowning New York (special)

9 p.m.

E!:Total Divas (season premiere)

HBO:Boardwalk Empire (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination America:Ghost Asylum (series premiere)

HBO:The Leftovers (season finale)

TLC:Angels Among Us (series premiere)