Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 7, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 7-Sept. 13

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The PaleyFest Fall TV Previews kick off at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Sept. 9. Screenings and panels of NBC’s Truth Be Told and Undateable can be caught on Wednesday. ABC’s Dr. Ken, Blood & Oil and Quantico will be held Saturday, as will CBS’ Code Black and Supergirl.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Sept. 7*

8 p.m.

VH1: Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (season premiere)

ABC: Bachelor in Paradise (finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: CBS Fall Preview (special)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Fast N’ Loud (season premiere)

Disney XD: Pickle and Peanut (series premiere)

ABC: Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise (finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery Life Channel: How to Make Love to My Wife (special)

Bravo: Ladies of London (season premiere)

Discovery: Rusted Development (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Sept. 8*

Hulu: The Awesomes (season premiere)

8 p.m.

TLC: Cake Boss (season premiere)

Fox: Are You Smarter Than a 5TH Grader (finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime: A Season With Notre Dame Football (series premiere)

NBC: Hollywood Game Night (finale)

HBO: Hard Knocks (finale)

10:00

USA: Playing House (finale)

11:35 p.m.

CBS: Late Show With Stephen Colbert (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Sept. 9*

9 p.m.

TLC: My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere)

CBS: Extant (finale)

Fox: Home Free (finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: The Carmichael Show (finale)

10 p.m.

FXX: The League (season premiere)

TLC: Suddenly Royal (series premiere)

NBC: Last Comic Standing (finale)

Comedy Central: Key & Peele (series finale)

10:30 p.m.

FXX: You’re the Worst (season premiere)

*Thursday, Sept. 10*

Netflix: Longmire (season premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW: Beauty and the Beast (finale)

Fox: Boom! (finale)

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Sunday Night Football (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Epix: Craig Ferguson: Just Being Honest (special)

CBS: Under the Dome (finale)

*Friday, Sept. 11*

9 p.m.

OWN: For Better or Worse (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Z Nation (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Syfy: Continuum (season premiere)

*Saturday, Sept. 12*

Syndication: Monopoly Millionaires' Club (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT: Johnny Cash: American Rebel (movie)

10 p.m.

HBO: Ferrell Takes The Field (special)

*Sunday, Sept. 13*

9 p.m.

ABC: Miss America Competition (special)

E!: House of DVF (season premiere)

HMM: Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told (movie)

TLC: Sister Wives (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Project Greenlight (season premiere)

10:40 p.m.

HBO: Doll & Em (season premiere)