Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 5, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 5-Sept. 11
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, September 5*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Wonders of Burma (special)
9 p.m.
History:15 Septembers Later (special)
Discovery:Harley and the Davidsons (series premiere)
VH1:Hit the Floor: Til Death Do Us Part (special)
A&E:The Killing of JonBenet: The Truth Uncovered (special)
TNT:Rizzoli & Isles (finale)
10 p.m.
Comedy Central:Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe (special)
MTV:Mary + Jane (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
MTV:Loosely Exactly Nicole (series premiere)
*Tuesday, September 6*
Crackle:StartUp (series premiere)
8 p.m.
PBS:9/11 Inside the Pentagon (special)
ABC:Bachelor in Paradise (finale)
9 p.m.
Bravo:Below Deck (season premiere)
Lifetime:Dance Moms (season premiere)
El Rey:From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (season premiere)
Discovery Family Channel:Game of Homes (series premiere)
CBS:Zoo (finale)
10 p.m.
FX:Atlanta (series premiere)
OWN:Queen Sugar (series premiere)
Showtime:A Season with Florida State Football (season premiere)
ABC:Mistresses (finale)
HBO:Hard Knocks (finale)
*Wednesday, September 7*
8 p.m.
El Rey:Lucha Underground (season premiere)
9 p.m.
DirecTV:Full Circle (season premiere)
Discovery Family Channel:The Incredible Food Race (series premiere)
PBS:NOVA: 15 Years of Terror (season premiere)
CBS:American Gothic (finale)
10:30 p.m.
Viceland:Gaycation (season premiere)
*Thursday, September 8*
8:30 p.m.
NBC: NFL Kickoff Game (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Logo:Finding Prince Charming (series premiere)
10 p.m.
FX:Better Things (series premiere)
Cooking:Haylie’s America (series premiere)
*Friday, September 9*
Amazon:One Mississippi (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Stand Up to Cancer (special)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Martin Lawrence Doin’ Time: Uncut (special)
CBS:10th Annual ACM Honors (special)
10 p.m.
Cinemax:Quarry (series premiere)
*Saturday, September 10*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Girl in the Box (movie)
9 p.m.
Reelz:Rich and Acquitted (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Reelz:Hollywood Homicide Uncovered (series premiere)
Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Roasts Cops (special)
*Sunday, September 11*
8 p.m.
History:102 Minutes That Changed America: 15th Anniversary Edition (special)
PBS:Churchill’s Secret (movie)
Showtime:The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season premiere)
Fox:Son of Zorn (series preview)
ABC:Celebrity Family Feud (finale)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo:9/11: The Longest War (special)
TLC:90 Day Fiancé (season premiere)
Bravo:Manzo’d With Children (season premiere)
ABC:2017 Miss America Competition (special)
E!:Rob & Chyna (series premiere)
10 p.m.
PBS:Indian Summers (season premiere)
Showtime:Masters of Sex (season premiere)
CBS:BrainDead (finale)
10:30 p.m.
History:America’s 9/11 Flag: Rise From the Ashes (special)
