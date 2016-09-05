Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 5, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 5-Sept. 11

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, September 5*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Wonders of Burma (special)

9 p.m.

History:15 Septembers Later (special)

Discovery:Harley and the Davidsons (series premiere)

VH1:Hit the Floor: Til Death Do Us Part (special)

A&E:The Killing of JonBenet: The Truth Uncovered (special)

TNT:Rizzoli & Isles (finale)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe (special)

MTV:Mary + Jane (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Loosely Exactly Nicole (series premiere)

*Tuesday, September 6*

Crackle:StartUp (series premiere)

8 p.m.

PBS:9/11 Inside the Pentagon (special)

ABC:Bachelor in Paradise (finale)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Below Deck (season premiere)

Lifetime:Dance Moms (season premiere)

El Rey:From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (season premiere)

Discovery Family Channel:Game of Homes (series premiere)

CBS:Zoo (finale)

10 p.m.

FX:Atlanta (series premiere)

OWN:Queen Sugar (series premiere)

Showtime:A Season with Florida State Football (season premiere)

ABC:Mistresses (finale)

HBO:Hard Knocks (finale)

*Wednesday, September 7*

8 p.m.

El Rey:Lucha Underground (season premiere)

9 p.m.

DirecTV:Full Circle (season premiere)

Discovery Family Channel:The Incredible Food Race (series premiere)

PBS:NOVA: 15 Years of Terror (season premiere)

CBS:American Gothic (finale)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:Gaycation (season premiere)

*Thursday, September 8*

8:30 p.m.

NBC: NFL Kickoff Game (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Logo:Finding Prince Charming (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:Better Things (series premiere)

Cooking:Haylie’s America (series premiere)

*Friday, September 9*

Amazon:One Mississippi (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Stand Up to Cancer (special)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Martin Lawrence Doin’ Time: Uncut (special)

CBS:10th Annual ACM Honors (special)

10 p.m.

Cinemax:Quarry (series premiere)

*Saturday, September 10*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Girl in the Box (movie)

9 p.m.

Reelz:Rich and Acquitted (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Reelz:Hollywood Homicide Uncovered (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Roasts Cops (special)

*Sunday, September 11*

8 p.m.

History:102 Minutes That Changed America: 15th Anniversary Edition (special)

PBS:Churchill’s Secret (movie)

Showtime:The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season premiere)

Fox:Son of Zorn (series preview)

ABC:Celebrity Family Feud (finale)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:9/11: The Longest War (special)

TLC:90 Day Fiancé (season premiere)

Bravo:Manzo’d With Children (season premiere)

ABC:2017 Miss America Competition (special)

E!:Rob & Chyna (series premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Indian Summers (season premiere)

Showtime:Masters of Sex (season premiere)

CBS:BrainDead (finale)

10:30 p.m.

History:America’s 9/11 Flag: Rise From the Ashes (special)