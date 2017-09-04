Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 4, 2017
By B&C Staff
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 4-Sept. 10.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Sept. 4*
9 p.m.
Discovery:Diesel Brothers (premiere)
History:Road to 9/11 (premiere)
10 p.m.
CNBC:American Greed (finale)
Discovery:Gear Dogs (premiere)
11 p.m.
AMC:Loaded (finale)
TNT:Will (finale)
*Tuesday, Sept. 5*
9 p.m.
Bravo:Below Deck (premiere)
Freeform:The Bold Type (finale)
ID:Killer Instinct With Chris Hansen (premiere)
Showtime:Inside the NFL (premiere)
10 p.m.
FX:American Horror Story: Cult (premiere)
HBO:Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (finale)
ID:Grave Mysteries (premiere)
Showtime:A Season With Navy Football (premiere)
USA:Shooter (finale)
*Wednesday, Sept. 6*
9 p.m.
E!:Total Bellas (premiere)
10 p.m.
E!:Eric & Jessie (premiere)
FX:Snowfall (finale)
FXX:You’re the Worst (premiere)
NBC:Hollywood Game Night (finale)
Syfy:Blood Drive (finale)
truTV:I’m Sorry (finale)
11 p.m.
IFC:Baroness Von Sketch Show (finale)
*Thursday, Sept. 7*
9 p.m.
ABC:Battle of the Network Stars (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC:The Gong Show (finale)
10:30 p.m.
HGTV:House Hunters International (premiere)
*Friday, Sept. 8*
8:30 p.m.
PBS:Third Rail With Ozy (premiere)
9 p.m.
Food Network:Guy’s Family Road Trip (finale)
ID:Deadly Sins (finale)
10 p.m.
TBS:ELeague (premiere)
*Sunday, Sept. 10*
7 p.m.
TLC:90 Day Fiancé: More to Love (finale)
8 p.m.
Fox:The Orville (premiere)
HGTV:Beachfront Bargain Hunt (premiere)
Starz:Outlander (premiere)
TLC:90 Day Fiancé (finale)
9 p.m.
HBO:The Deuce (premiere)
HGTV:Island Life (premiere)
ID:American Monster (finale)
Sundance:Top of the Lake: China Girl (premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:The Spouse House (finale)
11 p.m.
HBO:Insecure (finale)
