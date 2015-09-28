Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 28, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 28-Oct. 4

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The 12th year of Advertising Week will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2 in New York and will feature speakers such as ABC Sales president Geri Wang, Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore and Ryan Seacrest.

Tune into Broadcasting & Cable’s “How Media Companies Are Using Behavior-Based Audience Insight for Programming and Advertising” webinar on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Sept. 28*

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Bizarre Foods (season premiere)

HBO: San Francisco 2.0 (movie)

ABC Family: Chasing Life (finale)

10 p.m.

PBS: I’ll Have What Phil’s Having (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Sept. 29*

8 p.m.

Fox: Grandfathered (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox: The Grinder (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV: Adam Ruins Everything (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Sept. 30*

8 p.m.

LMN: The Secret Tapes of the O.J. Case: The Untold Story (special)

9 p.m.

CBS: Criminal Minds (season premiere)

PBS: E.O. Wilson: Of Ants and Men (movie)

CNN: This is Life with Lisa Ling (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Chicago P.D. (season premiere)

CBS: Code Black (series premiere)

*Thursday, Oct. 1*

8 p.m.

Fox: Bones (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC: The Blacklist (season premiere)

Fox: Sleepy Hollow (season premiere)

A&E: O.J. Speaks: The Hidden Tapes (special)

10:00 p.m.

IFC: Benders (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

IFC: Gigi Does It (series premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 2*

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Dr. Ken (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: The Jacksons: Next Generation (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TLC: #WhatSheSaid (premiere)

12 a.m.

Netflix: Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (special)

*Saturday, Oct. 3*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 (movie)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Fan Girl (movie)

11:30 p.m.

NBC: Saturday Night Live (season premiere)

*Sunday, Oct. 4*

7:00 p.m.

Travel Channel: 50/50 (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Ovation: Art Breakers (series premiere)

PBS: Home Fires (season premiere)

CBS: Madam Secretary (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Alaska: The Last Frontier (season premiere)

CBS: The Good Wife (season premiere)

Food Network: Halloween Wars (season premiere)

Showtime: Homeland (season premiere)

HBO: The Leftovers (season premiere)

HMM: Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream (movie)

AMC: Fear the Walking Dead (finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime: The Affair (season premiere)

CBS: CSI: Cyber (season premiere)

Discovery: Naked and Afraid (season premiere)