Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 28, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 28-Oct. 4
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The 12th year of Advertising Week will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2 in New York and will feature speakers such as ABC Sales president Geri Wang, Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore and Ryan Seacrest.
Tune into Broadcasting & Cable’s “How Media Companies Are Using Behavior-Based Audience Insight for Programming and Advertising” webinar on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. ET.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Sept. 28*
9 p.m.
Travel Channel: Bizarre Foods (season premiere)
HBO: San Francisco 2.0 (movie)
ABC Family: Chasing Life (finale)
10 p.m.
PBS: I’ll Have What Phil’s Having (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Sept. 29*
8 p.m.
Fox: Grandfathered (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Fox: The Grinder (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere)
10 p.m.
truTV: Adam Ruins Everything (series premiere)
*Wednesday, Sept. 30*
8 p.m.
LMN: The Secret Tapes of the O.J. Case: The Untold Story (special)
9 p.m.
CBS: Criminal Minds (season premiere)
PBS: E.O. Wilson: Of Ants and Men (movie)
CNN: This is Life with Lisa Ling (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC: Chicago P.D. (season premiere)
CBS: Code Black (series premiere)
*Thursday, Oct. 1*
8 p.m.
Fox: Bones (season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC: The Blacklist (season premiere)
Fox: Sleepy Hollow (season premiere)
A&E: O.J. Speaks: The Hidden Tapes (special)
10:00 p.m.
IFC: Benders (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
IFC: Gigi Does It (series premiere)
*Friday, Oct. 2*
8:30 p.m.
ABC: Dr. Ken (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime: The Jacksons: Next Generation (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
TLC: #WhatSheSaid (premiere)
12 a.m.
Netflix: Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (special)
*Saturday, Oct. 3*
8 p.m.
Lifetime: The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 (movie)
9 p.m.
ABC Family: Fan Girl (movie)
11:30 p.m.
NBC: Saturday Night Live (season premiere)
*Sunday, Oct. 4*
7:00 p.m.
Travel Channel: 50/50 (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Ovation: Art Breakers (series premiere)
PBS: Home Fires (season premiere)
CBS: Madam Secretary (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery: Alaska: The Last Frontier (season premiere)
CBS: The Good Wife (season premiere)
Food Network: Halloween Wars (season premiere)
Showtime: Homeland (season premiere)
HBO: The Leftovers (season premiere)
HMM: Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream (movie)
AMC: Fear the Walking Dead (finale)
10 p.m.
Showtime: The Affair (season premiere)
CBS: CSI: Cyber (season premiere)
Discovery: Naked and Afraid (season premiere)
