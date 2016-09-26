Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 26, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 26-Oct. 2

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology host the News Technology Summit in Tampa on Sept. 27-28 with keynotes from Raycom’s Susana Schuler and Univision’s Chris Peña.

The 8th annual On Demand conference will be held on Thursday in New York, counting speakers from Amazon, Magna, and Comcast among its keynotes.

What to Watch…

*Monday, September 26*

9 p.m.

Various: Presidential Debate (special)

*Tuesday, September 27*

9 p.m.

The CW:MADtv (finale)

PBS:Frontline: The Choice 2016 (special)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Aftermath (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Drunk History (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Food Network:Star Plates (series premiere)

Midnight

Comedy Central:The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (season premiere)

*Wednesday, September 28*

9 p.m.

CBS:Criminal Minds (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS All Access:Big Brother Over the Top (series premiere)

CBS:Code Black (season premiere)

TV Land:Younger (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:Impastor (season premiere)

*Friday, September 30*

Netflix:Amanda Knox (movie)

Amazon:Crisis in Six Scenes (series premiere)

Netflix:Marvel’s Luke Cage (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:Masters of Illusion (finale)

*Saturday, October 1*

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Life at Vet U (series premiere)

Ovation:Versailles (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

NBC:Saturday Night Live (season premiere)

*Sunday, October 2*

7 p.m.

ABC:America’s Funniest Home Videos (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Starz:Ash vs. Evil Dead (season premiere)

8:35 p.m.

Starz:Blunt Talk (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Halloween Wars (season premiere)

CBS:Madam Secretary (season premiere)

Showtime:Shameless (season premiere)

HBO:Westworld (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Elementary (season premiere)

E!:WAGS Miami (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (series premiere)