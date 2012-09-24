Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 24-Sept. 30

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 24-Sept. 30.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media’s “Great Debates: Why They Matter and What is at Stake”



The Paley Center for Media prepares for the first of the impending presidential debates with “Great Debates: Why They Matter and What Is at Stake,” where journalists Barbara Walters and Carole Simpson and former NBC News executive Bill Wheatley dissect the challenges networks face in televising the events.

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York

The Paley Center for Media’s “She’s Making News” Series With Christiane Amanpour



ABC News’ Christiane Amanpour visits Paley as part of the “She’s Making News” series to discuss her experience as journalist on the front lines.

When: Friday, 1 p.m.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 24 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars (season premiere)

CBS: How I Met Your Mother (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Partners (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: 2 Broke Girls (season premiere)

The CW: The L.A. Complex (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS: Mike & Molly (season premiere)

VH1: Chrissy & Mr. Jones (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Castle (season premiere)

CBS: Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Sept. 25 *

8 p.m.

CBS: NCIS (season premiere)

Fox: New Girl (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox: Ben and Kate (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:The Mindy Project (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Private Practice (season premiere)

CBS: Vegas (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Brickleberry (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 26 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Middle (season premiere)

NBC: Animal Practice (time-period series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Modern Family (season premiere)

CBS: Criminal Minds (season premiere)

NBC: Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: The Neighbors (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: CSI (season premiere)

Bravo: Top Chef Masters (season finale)

* Thursday, Sept. 27 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Last Resort (series premiere)

CBS: The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Two and a Half Men (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Grey’s Anatomy(season premiere)

CBS: Person of Interest (season premiere)

GAC:Farm Kings (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Scandal (season premiere)

CBS: Elementary (series premiere)

NBC: Rock Center With Brian Williams (season premiere)

FX: Louie (season finale)

*Friday, Sept. 28 *

8 p.m.

CBS: CSI: NY (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: Made in Jersey (series premiere)

Fox: Fringe (season premiere)

HGTV: Flea Market Flip (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: Blue Bloods (season premiere)

NBC: Dateline (season premiere)

PBS: VOCES on PBS (series premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 30 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time (season premiere)

CBS: The Amazing Race (season premiere)

Fox: The Simpsons (season premiere)

PBS: Call the Midwife (series premiere)

Travel Channel: Making Monsters (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox: Bob’s Burgers (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Revenge (season premiere)

CBS: The Good Wife (season premiere)

Fox: Family Guy (season premiere)

Showtime:Dexter (season premiere)

TV Guide: Nail Files (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: 666 Park Avenue (series premiere)

CBS: The Mentalist (season premiere)