Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 23-29

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 23-29, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Advertising Week 2013



The 10th annual event kicks off on Monday in New York City. On Tuesday, catch CNBC’s Julia Boorstin moderating a panel of advertising and sales executives, including Mashable’s Seth Rogin and Microsoft’s Keith Lorizio. The discussion will look at monetization and the bottom line. Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group, leads a discussion about redefining success using well-being, wisdom and philanthropy on Wednesday. Huffington will be joined by Jackie Kelly, CEO, NA and president of global clients at IPG Mediabrands.

When: Monday to Friday

Where: Multiple New York Venues



Click here for more information.

AOL Programmatic Upfront



Advertisers and marketers will get together for AOL’s first upfront. The event, which coincides with the kickoff of Advertising Week, is designed to get buyers and sellers interested in investing in the Internet.

When: Monday

Where: New York

Goldman Sachs 22nd Annual Communacopia Conference



The conference will feature a Q&A with Viacom President and CEO Philippe Dauman. Comcast Corporation Vice Chairman and CFO Michael Angelakis will also participate in the event as well as AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan.

When: Tuesday

Where: New York

EMA’s Digital Media Pipeline Conference



Director, producer and filmmaker Morgan Spurlock will deliver the keynote address during the fifth annual conference, which focuses on digital entertainment. Producer, director and writer Danny Bilson will also speak at the event, giving a keynote titled “Building Connected Intellectual Property in the Digital World.”

When: Tuesday

Where: Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles



Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 23 *

8 p.m.

CBS:How I Met Your Mother (season premiere)

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (season premiere)

PBS:Genealogy Roadshow (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:Mom (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Castle (season premiere)

CBS:Hostages (series premiere)

NBC:The Blacklist (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Sept. 24*

8 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (series premiere)

CBS:NCIS (season premiere)

CW:Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season finale)

9 p.m.ABC:The Goldbergs (series premiere)

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)

Style:Knife Fight (series premiere)

Travel:Extreme RVs (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Trophy Wife (series premiere)

10 p.m.ABC:Lucky 7 (series premiere)

CBS:Person of Interest (season premiere)

NBC:Chicago Fire (season premiere)

Lifetime:Double Divas (season finale)

Style:Brew Dogs (series premiere)

Syfy:Fangasm (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 25 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Middle (season premiere)

NBC:Revolution (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Back in the Game (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Modern Family (season premiere)

CBS:Criminal Minds (season premiere)

NBC:Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season premiere)

CW:Capture (season finale)

CNBC:Secret Lives of the Super Rich (series premiere)

Style:The Getaway (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Nashville (season premiere)

CBS:CSI (season premiere)

Comedy Central:South Park (season premiere)

Style:Boundless (season premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 26 *

7 p.m.

Bravo:Eat, Drink, Love (season finale)

8 p.m.

CBS:The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

NBC:Parks and Recreation (season premiere)

9 p.m.ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)

CBS:The Crazy Ones (series premiere)

NBC:The Michael J. Fox Show (series premiere)

Fox:Glee (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.CBS:Two and a Half Men (season premiere)

10 p.m.CBS:Elementary (season premiere)

NBC:Parenthood (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.Lifetime: Supermarket Superstars (season finale)

* Friday, Sept. 27 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Undercover Boss (Season premiere)

Fox:MasterChef: Junior Edition (series premiere)

CW:Perfect Score (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)

NBC:Dateline (season premiere)

10 p.m.CBS:Blue Bloods (season premiere)

* Saturday, Sept. 28 *

9 p.m.

Bio:My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:48 Hours (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

NBC:Saturday Night Live (season premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 29 *

6:55 p.m.

Disney:Mama Hook Knows Best! (series premiere)

7 p.m.

CBS:60 Minutes (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time (season premiere)

CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)

Fox:The Simpsons (season premiere)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season finale)

Food Network:Rachael vs. Guy Kids Cook-Off (season finale)

Travel:Making Monsters (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Bob’s Burgers (season premiere)

Disney:Austin & Ally (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Revenge (season premiere)

CBS:The Good Wife (season premiere)

Fox:Family Guy (season premiere)

AMC:Breaking Bad (series finale)

Food Network:The Great Food Truck Race (season finale)

History:Mountain Men (season finale)

Showtime:Homeland (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:American Dad (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Betrayal (series premiere)

CBS:The Mentalist (season premiere)

E!: Eric & Jessie: Game On (series premiere)

HBO:Eastbound & Down (season premiere)

Showtime:Masters of Sex (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Hello Ladies (series premiere)