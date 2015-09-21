Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 21, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 21-Sept. 27

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Sept. 21*

8 p.m.

CBS: The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

Fox: Gotham (season premiere)

NBC: The Voice (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Life in Pieces (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: Minority Report (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Blindspot (series premiere)

ABC: Castle (season premiere)

CBS: NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Sept. 22*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Muppets (series premiere)

CBS: NCIS (season premiere)

Fox: Scream Queens (series premiere)

PBS: Gorongosa Park: Rebirth of Paradise (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Bazillion Dollar Club (series premiere)

OWN: If Loving You Is Wrong (season premiere)

CBS: Limitless (series premiere)

PBS: On Two Fronts: Latinos & Vietnam (special)

*Wednesday, Sept. 23*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Middle (season premiere)

NBC: The Mysteries of Laura (season premiere)

Fox: Rosewood (series premiere)

CBS: Survivor (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: The Goldbergs (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: Empire (season premiere)

NBC: Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)

ABC: Modern Family (season premiere)

Food Network: Worst Cooks in America (season premiere)

Cooking Channel: Pizza Masters (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: black-ish (season premiere)

CBS: Big Brother (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Nashville (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: Road Spill (series premiere)

*Thursday, Sept. 24*

8 p.m.

ABC: Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)

NBC: Heroes Reborn (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Scandal (season premiere)

10:00 p.m.

ABC: How to Get Away With Murder (season premiere)

NBC: The Player (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Lifetime: Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe (series premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV: Are You the One? (season premiere)

*Friday, Sept. 25*

8:00 p.m.

CBS: The Amazing Race (season premiere)

ABC: Last Man Standing (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS: American Masters: The Women’s List (special)

CBS: Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)

Showtime: Margaret Cho: psyCHO (special)

ABC: Shark Tank (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: Blue Bloods (season premiere)

Lifetime: Step It Up (season premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central: TripTank (season premiere)

*Saturday, Sept. 26*

8 p.m.

Reelz: Fame Kills (series premiere)

Lifetime: Murder in Mexico (movie)

TV One: Welcome to the Family (movie)

9 p.m.

Showtime: American Dream/American Knightmare (movie)

Reelz: Behind the Screams (series premiere)

Comedy Central: Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall (special)

Hallmark: Love on the Air (movie)

9:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: 48 Hours (season premiere)

11 p.m.

*Sunday, Sept. 27*

7:00 p.m.

CBS: 60 Minutes (season premiere)

ABC: Dark Swan Rises: A Once Upon a Time Fan Celebration (special)

7:30 p.m.

Fox: Bob’s Burger (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Land of 10,000 Grizzlies (special)

ABC: Once Upon A Time (season premiere)

Fox: The Simpsons (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Blood & Oil (series premiere)

Fox: Family Guy (season premiere)

HMM: Hello, It’s Me (movie)

PBS: Indian Summers (series premiere)

CBS: CSI (series finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: The Last Man on Earth (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CNN: Mike Rowe: Somebody’s Gotta Do It (season premiere)

ABC: Quantico (series premiere)