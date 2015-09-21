Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 21, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 21-Sept. 27
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Sept. 21*
8 p.m.
CBS: The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)
Fox: Gotham (season premiere)
NBC: The Voice (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
CBS: Life in Pieces (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox: Minority Report (series premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC: Blindspot (series premiere)
ABC: Castle (season premiere)
CBS: NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Sept. 22*
8 p.m.
ABC: The Muppets (series premiere)
CBS: NCIS (season premiere)
Fox: Scream Queens (series premiere)
PBS: Gorongosa Park: Rebirth of Paradise (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC: Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS: NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Syfy: Bazillion Dollar Club (series premiere)
OWN: If Loving You Is Wrong (season premiere)
CBS: Limitless (series premiere)
PBS: On Two Fronts: Latinos & Vietnam (special)
*Wednesday, Sept. 23*
8 p.m.
ABC: The Middle (season premiere)
NBC: The Mysteries of Laura (season premiere)
Fox: Rosewood (series premiere)
CBS: Survivor (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC: The Goldbergs (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox: Empire (season premiere)
NBC: Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)
ABC: Modern Family (season premiere)
Food Network: Worst Cooks in America (season premiere)
Cooking Channel: Pizza Masters (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
ABC: black-ish (season premiere)
CBS: Big Brother (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC: Nashville (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV: Road Spill (series premiere)
*Thursday, Sept. 24*
8 p.m.
ABC: Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)
NBC: Heroes Reborn (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC: Scandal (season premiere)
10:00 p.m.
ABC: How to Get Away With Murder (season premiere)
NBC: The Player (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Lifetime: Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe (series premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV: Are You the One? (season premiere)
*Friday, Sept. 25*
8:00 p.m.
CBS: The Amazing Race (season premiere)
ABC: Last Man Standing (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS: American Masters: The Women’s List (special)
CBS: Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)
Showtime: Margaret Cho: psyCHO (special)
ABC: Shark Tank (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS: Blue Bloods (season premiere)
Lifetime: Step It Up (season premiere)
12 a.m.
Comedy Central: TripTank (season premiere)
*Saturday, Sept. 26*
8 p.m.
Reelz: Fame Kills (series premiere)
Lifetime: Murder in Mexico (movie)
TV One: Welcome to the Family (movie)
9 p.m.
Showtime: American Dream/American Knightmare (movie)
Reelz: Behind the Screams (series premiere)
Comedy Central: Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall (special)
Hallmark: Love on the Air (movie)
9:30 p.m.
Disney XD: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (series premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS: 48 Hours (season premiere)
11 p.m.
*Sunday, Sept. 27*
7:00 p.m.
CBS: 60 Minutes (season premiere)
ABC: Dark Swan Rises: A Once Upon a Time Fan Celebration (special)
7:30 p.m.
Fox: Bob’s Burger (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Land of 10,000 Grizzlies (special)
ABC: Once Upon A Time (season premiere)
Fox: The Simpsons (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Fox: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC: Blood & Oil (series premiere)
Fox: Family Guy (season premiere)
HMM: Hello, It’s Me (movie)
PBS: Indian Summers (series premiere)
CBS: CSI (series finale)
9:30 p.m.
Fox: The Last Man on Earth (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CNN: Mike Rowe: Somebody’s Gotta Do It (season premiere)
ABC: Quantico (series premiere)
