Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 19, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 19-Sept. 25

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, September 19*

8 p.m.

CBS:The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)

Fox:Gotham (season premiere)

HBO:Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (movie)

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Kevin Can Wait (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Lucifer (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:The Good Place (series premiere)

ABC:The Match Game (finale)

TNT:Major Crimes (finale)

11 p.m.

National Geographic: StarTalk (season premiere)

*Tuesday, September 20*

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: Social Disruption (season premiere)

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season premiere)

CBS:NCIS (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:New Girl (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Bull (series premiere)

PBS:Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War (movie)

Fox:Scream Queens (season premiere)

Oxygen:Strut (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere)

CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere)

NBC:This Is Us (series premiere)

*Wednesday, September 21*

8 p.m.

ABC:The Goldbergs (season premiere)

Fox:Lethal Weapon (series premiere)

CBS:Survivor (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Speechless (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Empire (season premiere)

NBC:Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)

ABC:Modern Family (season premiere)

Pop:Unusually Thicke (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:black-ish (season premiere)

CBS:Big Brother (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:Chicago PD (season premiere)

ABC:Designated Survivor (series premiere)

*Thursday, September 22*

Seeso:Debate Wars (series premiere)

Netflix:Easy (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)

Fox:Rosewood (season premiere)

NBC:Superstore (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Chicago Med (season premiere)

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding (series premiere)

ABC:Notorious (series premiere)

Fox:Pitch (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:The Blacklist (season premiere)

ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (season premiere)

*Friday, September 23*

Netflix:Audrie & Daisy (movie)

Netflix:Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills (special)

Netflix:Longmire (season premiere)

Amazon:Transparent (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox:Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)

ABC:Last Man Standing (season premiere)

CBS:MacGyver (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Dr. Ken (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Dateline NBC (season premiere)

Fox:The Exorcist (series premiere)

CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)

ABC:Shark Tank (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Blue Bloods (season premiere)

Syfy:Van Helsing (series premiere)

*Saturday, September 24*

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD:Star Wars Rebels (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (movie)

10 p.m.

CBS:48 Hours (season premiere)

*Sunday, September 25*

7:30 p.m.

Fox:Bob’s Burgers (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time (season premiere)

PBS:Poldark (season premiere)

Fox:The Simpsons (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:Family Guy (season premiere)

ABC:Secrets and Lies (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:The Last Man on Earth (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Quantico (season premiere)

HBO:Ballers (finale)