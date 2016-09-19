Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 19, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 19-Sept. 25
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, September 19*
8 p.m.
CBS:The Big Bang Theory (season premiere)
Fox:Gotham (season premiere)
HBO:Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (movie)
NBC:The Voice (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
CBS:Kevin Can Wait (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:Lucifer (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:The Good Place (series premiere)
ABC:The Match Game (finale)
TNT:Major Crimes (finale)
11 p.m.
National Geographic: StarTalk (season premiere)
*Tuesday, September 20*
8 p.m.
Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: Social Disruption (season premiere)
Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season premiere)
CBS:NCIS (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Fox:New Girl (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:Bull (series premiere)
PBS:Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War (movie)
Fox:Scream Queens (season premiere)
Oxygen:Strut (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere)
CBS:NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere)
NBC:This Is Us (series premiere)
*Wednesday, September 21*
8 p.m.
ABC:The Goldbergs (season premiere)
Fox:Lethal Weapon (series premiere)
CBS:Survivor (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Speechless (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:Empire (season premiere)
NBC:Law & Order: SVU (season premiere)
ABC:Modern Family (season premiere)
Pop:Unusually Thicke (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
ABC:black-ish (season premiere)
CBS:Big Brother (finale)
10 p.m.
NBC:Chicago PD (season premiere)
ABC:Designated Survivor (series premiere)
*Thursday, September 22*
Seeso:Debate Wars (series premiere)
Netflix:Easy (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Grey’s Anatomy (season premiere)
Fox:Rosewood (season premiere)
NBC:Superstore (season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:Chicago Med (season premiere)
Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding (series premiere)
ABC:Notorious (series premiere)
Fox:Pitch (series premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:The Blacklist (season premiere)
ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (season premiere)
*Friday, September 23*
Netflix:Audrie & Daisy (movie)
Netflix:Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills (special)
Netflix:Longmire (season premiere)
Amazon:Transparent (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Fox:Hell’s Kitchen (season premiere)
ABC:Last Man Standing (season premiere)
CBS:MacGyver (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Dr. Ken (season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:Dateline NBC (season premiere)
Fox:The Exorcist (series premiere)
CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere)
ABC:Shark Tank (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS:Blue Bloods (season premiere)
Syfy:Van Helsing (series premiere)
*Saturday, September 24*
8:30 p.m.
Disney XD:Star Wars Rebels (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (movie)
10 p.m.
CBS:48 Hours (season premiere)
*Sunday, September 25*
7:30 p.m.
Fox:Bob’s Burgers (season premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Once Upon a Time (season premiere)
PBS:Poldark (season premiere)
Fox:The Simpsons (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
CBS:NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:Family Guy (season premiere)
ABC:Secrets and Lies (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
Fox:The Last Man on Earth (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:Quantico (season premiere)
HBO:Ballers (finale)
