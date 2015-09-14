Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 14, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 14-Sept. 20

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg steps up to host the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. Television’s biggest night returns to Sunday after being held on Monday last year on NBC. The live show will be executive produced by Don Mischer and partners Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare. Presenters include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Terrence Howard, Jimmy Kimmel and Amy Poehler.

Honoring the best in online video, the 5th annual Streamy Awards will be held Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. YouTube stars Grace Helbig and Tyler Oakley are set to host the ceremony, which will air on VH1.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews continue with screenings and panels from The CW, Fox and a farewell salute to CBS' CSI.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Sept. 14*

8 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

NBC: American Ninja Warrior (season finale)

Fox: So You Think You Can Dance (season finale)

9 p.m.

PBS: American Experience: Walt Disney (movie)

11 p.m.

Travel: Uncommon Grounds (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Sept. 15*

Hulu: The Mindy Project (season premiere)

8 p.m.

TLC: Labor Games (season premiere)

NBC: America’s Got Talent (finale)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Yukon Men (season premiere)

CBS: Zoo (finale)

10 p.m.

FX: The Bastard Executioner (series premiere)

NBC: Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris (series premiere)

Discovery: Rebel Gold (series premiere)

11:00 p.m.

HGTV: Flipping Virgins (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Sept. 16*

8 p.m.

Fox: MasterChef (finale)

10 p.m.

Velocity: Dallas Car Sharks (season premiere)

Comedy Central: South Park (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Moonbeam City (series premiere)

*Thursday, Sept. 17*

8 p.m.

NBC: Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (special)

CBS: Thursday Night Football (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC: Mat Franco’s Got Magic (special)

*Friday, Sept. 18*

Netflix: Keith Richards: Under the Influence (movie)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Fall Preview Special (special)

9 p.m.

PBS: American Masters: Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer’s Journey (movie)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Tanked (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!: We Have Issues (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Adult Swim: Black Jesus (season premiere)

*Saturday, Sept. 19*

9 p.m.

BBC America: Doctor Who (season premiere)

OWN: Iyanla: Fix My Life (season premiere)

Hallmark: Lead With Your Heart (movie)

10 p.m.

Destination America: Alaska Monsters (season premiere)

OWN: Oprah: Where Are They Now? (season premiere)

Animal Planet: Pit Bulls & Parolees (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild: Vet School (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: Steve Rannazzisi: Breaking Dad (special)

*Sunday, Sept. 20*

8 p.m.

Fox: 67th Primetime Emmy Awards (special)

E!: Keeping Up With The Kardashians (season premiere)

Myx TV: Eat Your Words (finale))

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Behind Russia’s Frozen Curtain (special)

E!: Dash Dolls (series premiere)