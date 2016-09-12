Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 12, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Sept. 12-Sept. 18

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a panel discussion on presidential debates with CBS News’ John Dickerson, Republican political consultant Ed Rollins, and Univision’s Mariá Elena Salinas—moderated by CNN’s Errol Louis—on Thursday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, September 12*

8 p.m.

ABC:Dancing with the Stars (season premiere)

NBC:American Ninja Warrior (finale)

Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:CBS Fall Preview (special)

10 p.m.

ID:JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery (series premiere)

Discovery:Sacred Steel Bikes (series premiere)

ABC:$100,000 Pyramid (finale)

*Tuesday, September 13*

Netflix:Extremis (movie)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Taking Fire (series premiere)

NBC:Better Late Than Never (finale)

*Wednesday, September 14*

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Million Dollar Duck (movie)

PBS:NOVA: School of the Future (season premiere)

Food Network:Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (season premiere)

USA:Suits (finale)

10 p.m.

FX:American Horror Story (season premiere)

NBC:Blindspot (season premiere)

IFC:Documentary Now! (season premiere)

Bravo:Don’t Be Tardy (season premiere)

Comedy Central:South Park (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Legends of Chamberlain Heights (series premiere)

*Thursday, September 15*

8:25 p.m.

CBS:Thursday Night Football (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway (season premiere)

The CW:Beauty and the Beast (finale)

*Friday, September 16*

Netflix:ARQ (movie)

Netflix:Cedric the Entertainer: Live from the Ville (special)

Amazon:Fleabag (series premiere)

Netflix:The White Helmets (movie)

8 p.m.

Syfy:Z Nation (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Dark Matter (finale)

11 p.m.

HBO:High Maintenance (season premiere)

*Saturday, September 17*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Sister Cities (movie)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Pet Nation Renovation (special)

*Sunday, September 18*

7 p.m.

ABC: Primetime Emmy Awards (special)

8 p.m.

PBS:Royal Wives at War (special)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Ray Donovan (finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Vice Principals (finale)