Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
* Monday, Sept. 10 *
PaleyFest: Fall TV Previews: ABC
Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a party, screening of 666 Park Avenue, Nashville and Last Resort.
Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York
When: 6 p.m.
Disney-ABC’s Katie Premiere
The Ricki Lake Show Premiere
The Jeff Probst Show Premiere
NBC’s The Voice Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m.
NBC’s The New Normal Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m
CBS’ Bachelor Pad Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
Fox’s MasterChef Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
A&E’s Hoarders Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
Sundance’s All on the Line Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
VH1’s Baskball Wives LA Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m.
* Tuesday, Sept. 11 *
NAMIC’s 26th Annual Conference
NAMIC hosts its 26th annual conference this week to spotlight diversity in the cable industry, with speakers including Showtime’s Matt Blank, Time Warner Cable’s Glenn Britt, BET’s Debra Lee and Scripps Networks Interactive’s Ken Lowe, among many others.
Where: Hilton New York, New York
When: Tuesday-Thursday
PaleyFest: Fall TV Preview Parties: ABC
Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a party, screening of Scandal, Malibu Country and The Neighbors, with panels of the casts and creative teams of the series.
Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles
When: 6 p.m. PT
NBC’s Go On Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
NBC’s The New Normal Time Period Premiere
When: 9:30 p.m.
NBC’s Parenthood Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
FX’s Sons of Anarchy Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
Investigation Discovery’s Twisted Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
Lifime’s Dance Moms Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
Lifime’s The Week the Women Went Season Finale
When: 10:30 p.m.
* Wednesday, Sept. 12 *
Fox’s The X Factor Season Premiere, Part One
When: 8 p.m.
National Geographic’s Family Guns Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
Showtime’s Inside the NFL Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
Showtime’s Insider NASCAR
When: 10 p.m.
The Weather Channel’s Hawaii Air Rescue Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
MTV’s The Real World Season Finale
WhenL 10 p.m.
* Thursday, Sept. 13 *
B&C/Multichannel News’ TV’s Cloud Power
With a deluge of new products raining down from the “cloud,” B&C/Multichannel News’ TV’s Cloud Power event will discuss how to navigate the storm, headlined by keynote guests Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia and IBM’s Bob Fox.
Where: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York
When: 1:30-5 p.m.
PaleyFest: Fall TV Previews: Fox
Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a screening of The Mob Doctor, Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project.
Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York
When: 6 p.m.
Fox’s The X Factor Season Premiere, Part Two
When: 8 p.m..
Fox’s Glee Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
NBC’s America’s Got Talent Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
MTV’s Snooki & JWOWW Season Finale
When: 10 p.m.
TBS’ Sullivan & Son Season Finale
When: 10 p.m.
*Friday, Sept. 14 *
ABC’s Shark Tank Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m.
ABC’s Primetime: What Would You Do? Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
ABC’s 20/20Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
FX’s The Ultimate Fighter Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
* Saturday, Sept. 15 *
CMT’s Bayou Billionaires Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
CMT’s Redneck Rehab Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
* Sunday, Sept. 16 *
HBO’s Boardwalk Empire Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.
Showtime’s Weeds Series Finale
When: 10 p.m.
