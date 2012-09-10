Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

* Monday, Sept. 10 *

PaleyFest: Fall TV Previews: ABC

Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a party, screening of 666 Park Avenue, Nashville and Last Resort.



Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York



When: 6 p.m.

Disney-ABC’s Katie Premiere

The Ricki Lake Show Premiere

The Jeff Probst Show Premiere

NBC’s The Voice Season Premiere



When: 8 p.m.

NBC’s The New Normal Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m

CBS’ Bachelor Pad Season Finale



When: 8 p.m.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen Season Finale

When: 8 p.m.

Fox’s MasterChef Season Finale



When: 9 p.m.

A&E’s Hoarders Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

Sundance’s All on the Line Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

VH1’s Baskball Wives LA Season Premiere



When: 8 p.m.

* Tuesday, Sept. 11 *

NAMIC’s 26th Annual Conference

NAMIC hosts its 26th annual conference this week to spotlight diversity in the cable industry, with speakers including Showtime’s Matt Blank, Time Warner Cable’s Glenn Britt, BET’s Debra Lee and Scripps Networks Interactive’s Ken Lowe, among many others.



Where: Hilton New York, New York



When: Tuesday-Thursday

PaleyFest: Fall TV Preview Parties: ABC

Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a party, screening of Scandal, Malibu Country and The Neighbors, with panels of the casts and creative teams of the series.



Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles



When: 6 p.m. PT

NBC’s Go On Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

NBC’s The New Normal Time Period Premiere



When: 9:30 p.m.

NBC’s Parenthood Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m.

FX’s Sons of Anarchy Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m.

Investigation Discovery’s Twisted Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m.

Lifime’s Dance Moms Season Finale



When: 9 p.m.

Lifime’s The Week the Women Went Season Finale

When: 10:30 p.m.

* Wednesday, Sept. 12 *

Fox’s The X Factor Season Premiere, Part One

When: 8 p.m.

National Geographic’s Family Guns Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m.

Showtime’s Inside the NFL Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

Showtime’s Insider NASCAR

When: 10 p.m.

The Weather Channel’s Hawaii Air Rescue Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

MTV’s The Real World Season Finale



WhenL 10 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 13 *

B&C/Multichannel News’ TV’s Cloud Power

With a deluge of new products raining down from the “cloud,” B&C/Multichannel News’ TV’s Cloud Power event will discuss how to navigate the storm, headlined by keynote guests Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia and IBM’s Bob Fox.



Where: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York



When: 1:30-5 p.m.

PaleyFest: Fall TV Previews: Fox

Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a screening of The Mob Doctor, Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project.



Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York



When: 6 p.m.

Fox’s The X Factor Season Premiere, Part Two



When: 8 p.m..

Fox’s Glee Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent Season Finale



When: 8 p.m.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

MTV’s Snooki & JWOWW Season Finale



When: 10 p.m.

TBS’ Sullivan & Son Season Finale



When: 10 p.m.

*Friday, Sept. 14 *

ABC’s Shark Tank Season Premiere



When: 8 p.m.

ABC’s Primetime: What Would You Do? Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

ABC’s 20/20Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m.

FX’s The Ultimate Fighter Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 15 *

CMT’s Bayou Billionaires Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m.

CMT’s Redneck Rehab Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m.

* Sunday, Sept. 16 *

HBO’s Boardwalk Empire Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

Showtime’s Weeds Series Finale

When: 10 p.m.