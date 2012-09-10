Trending

Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

* Monday, Sept. 10 *

PaleyFest: Fall TV Previews: ABC
Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a party, screening of 666 Park Avenue, Nashville and Last Resort.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York

When: 6 p.m.
Click here for more information.

Disney-ABC’s Katie Premiere
The Ricki Lake Show Premiere

The Ricki Lake Show Premiere
The Jeff Probst Show Premiere

The Jeff Probst Show Premiere
Click here to check your local listings.

NBC’s The Voice Season Premiere

When: 8 p.m.

NBC’s The New Normal Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m

CBS’ Bachelor Pad Season Finale

When: 8 p.m.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.

Fox’s MasterChef Season Finale

When: 9 p.m.

A&E’s Hoarders Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

Sundance’s All on the Line Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

VH1’s Baskball Wives LA Season Premiere

When: 8 p.m.

* Tuesday, Sept. 11 *

NAMIC’s  26th Annual Conference
NAMIC hosts its 26th annual conference this week to spotlight diversity in the cable industry, with speakers including Showtime’s Matt Blank, Time Warner Cable’s Glenn Britt, BET’s Debra Lee and Scripps Networks Interactive’s Ken Lowe, among many others.

Where: Hilton New York, New York

When: Tuesday-Thursday
Click here for more information.

PaleyFest: Fall TV Preview Parties: ABC
Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a party, screening of Scandal, Malibu Country and The Neighbors, with panels of the casts and creative teams of the series.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles

When: 6 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.

NBC’s Go On Series Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

NBC’s The New Normal Time Period Premiere

When: 9:30 p.m.

NBC’s Parenthood Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m.

FX’s Sons of Anarchy Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m.

Investigation Discovery’s Twisted Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m.

Lifime’s Dance Moms Season Finale

When: 9 p.m.

Lifime’s The Week the Women Went Season Finale
When: 10:30 p.m.

* Wednesday, Sept. 12 *

Fox’s The X Factor Season Premiere, Part One
When: 8 p.m.

National Geographic’s Family Guns Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m.

Showtime’s Inside the NFL Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

Showtime’s Insider NASCAR
When: 10 p.m.

The Weather Channel’s Hawaii Air Rescue Series Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

MTV’s The Real World Season Finale

WhenL 10 p.m.

* Thursday, Sept. 13 *

B&C/Multichannel News’ TV’s Cloud Power
With a deluge of new products raining down from the “cloud,” B&C/Multichannel News’ TV’s Cloud Power event will discuss how to navigate the storm, headlined by keynote guests Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia and IBM’s Bob Fox.

Where: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York

When:  1:30-5 p.m.
Click here for more information and to register.

PaleyFest: Fall TV Previews: Fox
Visit the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles for a screening of The Mob Doctor, Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project.

Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York

When: 6 p.m.
Click here for more information.

Fox’s The X Factor Season Premiere, Part Two

When: 8 p.m..

Fox’s Glee Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent Season Finale

When: 8 p.m.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

MTV’s Snooki & JWOWW Season Finale

When: 10 p.m.

TBS’ Sullivan & Son Season Finale

When: 10 p.m.

*Friday, Sept. 14 *

ABC’s Shark Tank Season Premiere

When: 8 p.m.

ABC’s Primetime: What Would You Do? Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

ABC’s 20/20Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m.

FX’s The Ultimate Fighter Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 15 *

CMT’s Bayou Billionaires Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m.

CMT’s Redneck Rehab Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m.

* Sunday, Sept. 16 *

HBO’s Boardwalk Empire Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m.

Showtime’s Weeds Series Finale
When: 10 p.m.