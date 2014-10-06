Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of October 6, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from October 6- 12, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The News Technology Summit

B&C and TV Technology’s invite-only News Technology Summit touches down in Baltimore. Attendees will improve their knowledge of news technology’s best advancements, solutions and capabilities during the two-day event. MediaVest executive VP Maribeth Papuda, WVUE-TV news director Mikel Schafer and Gannett Broadcasting president David Lougee are all keynote guests.

When: October 8-9

Where: DoubletTree by Hilton Hotel, Linthicum, Maryland

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 6 *

8 p.m.

CW:The Originals (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Hunted: The War Against Gays in Russia (premiere)

CW:Supernatural Retrospective (special)

10 p.m.

MTV: Are You The One (season premiere)

FYI: House vs. House (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 7 *

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: Redemption (season premiere)

CW:The Flash (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CW:Supernatural (season premiere)

ESPN:30/30 (premiere)

Oxygen:Nail’d It (series premiere)

FYI: Best in Bridal (season premiere)

Travel: Hotel Impossible (season premiere)

Lifetime: Dance Moms (season finale)

10 p.m.

TLC:Preaching Alabama (series premiere)

Syfy:Town of the Living Dead (series premiere)

Bravo:The People’s Couch (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 8 *

8 p.m.

CW:Arrow (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Ghost Hunters (season premiere)

CNN: Somebody’s Gotta Do It (series premiere)

DirecTV:Kingdom (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:American Horror Story: Freak Show (season premiere)

A&E: Wahlburgers (season finale)

Bravo: Top Chef: Duels (season finale)

11 p.m.

MTV2: Nitro Circus Live (season premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 9 *

7:30 p.m.

Cartoon Net:Regular Show (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Monsters Inside Me (season premiere)

ID:Inside Homicide (series premiere)

TNT: Legends (season finale)

* Friday, Oct. 10 *

12:01 a.m.

Netflix:Chelsea Handler: Uganda Be Kidding Me (premiere)

8 p.m.

Showtime:Genesis—Sum of the Parts (premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Cristela (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Something Borrowed, Something New (season premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 11 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:My Cat From Hell (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Spike:Auction Hunters (season premiere)

CMT:Swamp Pawn (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Spike:Thrift Hunters (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CMT:Swamp Hunters (season premiere)

BBCA: Intruders (season finale)

* Sunday, Oct. 12 *

9 p.m.

AMC:The Walking Dead (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Showtime:The Affair (season premiere)

AMC:Talking Dead (season premiere)

11:59 p.m.

AMC:Comic Book Men (premiere)