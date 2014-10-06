Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of October 6, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from October 6- 12, 2014.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
The News Technology Summit
B&C and TV Technology’s invite-only News Technology Summit touches down in Baltimore. Attendees will improve their knowledge of news technology’s best advancements, solutions and capabilities during the two-day event. MediaVest executive VP Maribeth Papuda, WVUE-TV news director Mikel Schafer and Gannett Broadcasting president David Lougee are all keynote guests.
When: October 8-9
Where: DoubletTree by Hilton Hotel, Linthicum, Maryland
What to Watch…
* Monday, Oct. 6 *
8 p.m.
CW:The Originals (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HBO:Hunted: The War Against Gays in Russia (premiere)
CW:Supernatural Retrospective (special)
10 p.m.
MTV: Are You The One (season premiere)
FYI: House vs. House (series premiere)
* Tuesday, Oct. 7 *
8 p.m.
Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: Redemption (season premiere)
CW:The Flash (series premiere)
9 p.m.
CW:Supernatural (season premiere)
ESPN:30/30 (premiere)
Oxygen:Nail’d It (series premiere)
FYI: Best in Bridal (season premiere)
Travel: Hotel Impossible (season premiere)
Lifetime: Dance Moms (season finale)
10 p.m.
TLC:Preaching Alabama (series premiere)
Syfy:Town of the Living Dead (series premiere)
Bravo:The People’s Couch (season premiere)
* Wednesday, Oct. 8 *
8 p.m.
CW:Arrow (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy:Ghost Hunters (season premiere)
CNN: Somebody’s Gotta Do It (series premiere)
DirecTV:Kingdom (series premiere)
10 p.m.
FX:American Horror Story: Freak Show (season premiere)
A&E: Wahlburgers (season finale)
Bravo: Top Chef: Duels (season finale)
11 p.m.
MTV2: Nitro Circus Live (season premiere)
* Thursday, Oct. 9 *
7:30 p.m.
Cartoon Net:Regular Show (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet: Monsters Inside Me (season premiere)
ID:Inside Homicide (series premiere)
TNT: Legends (season finale)
* Friday, Oct. 10 *
12:01 a.m.
Netflix:Chelsea Handler: Uganda Be Kidding Me (premiere)
8 p.m.
Showtime:Genesis—Sum of the Parts (premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Cristela (season premiere)
9 p.m.
TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:Something Borrowed, Something New (season premiere)
* Saturday, Oct. 11 *
8 p.m.
Animal Planet:My Cat From Hell (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Spike:Auction Hunters (season premiere)
CMT:Swamp Pawn (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
Spike:Thrift Hunters (season premiere)
10 p.m.
CMT:Swamp Hunters (season premiere)
BBCA: Intruders (season finale)
* Sunday, Oct. 12 *
9 p.m.
AMC:The Walking Dead (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Showtime:The Affair (season premiere)
AMC:Talking Dead (season premiere)
11:59 p.m.
AMC:Comic Book Men (premiere)
