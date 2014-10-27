Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of October 27, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 27- Nov. 2, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards

BAFTA comes state- side to celebrate industry insiders from both sides of the pond at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards hosted by second-timer British comedian Rob Brydon. HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be honored for excellence in comedy, while Dame Judi Dench, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Watson, Mark Ruffalo, and director Mike Leigh will also be fete.

When: Thursday, Oct. 30

Where: The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 27 *

8 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (season premiere)

TruTV:Hair Jacked (series premiere)

9 p.m.

VH1:Drumline: A New Beat (premiere)

HBO:Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown (premiere)

10 p.m.

TruTV:Fake Off (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Mike Tyson Mysteries (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 28 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Great Halloween Fright Fight (special)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Face Off (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

TruTV:How to be a Grown Up (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Oxygen:My Crazy Love (series premiere)

Lifetime:Prison Wives Club (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

USA:Benched (series premiere)

TruTV:Friends of the People (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 29 *

8 p.m.

El Rey:Lucha Underground (series premiere)

BBCA:A Poet in New York (premiere)

9 p.m.

History:American Pickers (season premiere)

Discovery:Dude, You’re Screwed (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Rival Survival (special)

Esquire:Weekend Fix (series premiere)

TruTV:Barmageddon (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX:Ali G: Rezurection (season finale)

* Thursday, Oct. 30 *

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Mom (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:Two and a Half Men (season premiere)

Lifetime:Project Runway: All Stars (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:The McCarthys (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: Elementary (season premiere)

TruTV: The Carbonaro Effect (season premiere)

MTV:Slednecks (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 31 *

10 p.m.

H2:Brad Meltzer’s Lost History (series premiere)

* Saturday, Nov. 1 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:One Starry Christmas (premiere)

9 p.m.

OWN:Deion’s Family Playbook (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Flex & Shanice (series premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 2 *

7 p.m.

Discovery:Skyscraper Live with Nik Wallenda (special)

9 p.m.

BBCA: The 2014 Britannia Awards (special)

HBO:Olive Kitteridge (premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:House of DVF (series premiere)