Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of October 27, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 27- Nov. 2, 2014.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
The BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards
BAFTA comes state- side to celebrate industry insiders from both sides of the pond at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards hosted by second-timer British comedian Rob Brydon. HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be honored for excellence in comedy, while Dame Judi Dench, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Watson, Mark Ruffalo, and director Mike Leigh will also be fete.
When: Thursday, Oct. 30
Where: The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles
What to Watch…
* Monday, Oct. 27 *
8 p.m.
CBS:2 Broke Girls (season premiere)
TruTV:Hair Jacked (series premiere)
9 p.m.
VH1:Drumline: A New Beat (premiere)
HBO:Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown (premiere)
10 p.m.
TruTV:Fake Off (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Adult Swim:Mike Tyson Mysteries (series premiere)
* Tuesday, Oct. 28 *
8 p.m.
ABC:The Great Halloween Fright Fight (special)
9 p.m.
Syfy:Face Off (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
TruTV:How to be a Grown Up (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Oxygen:My Crazy Love (series premiere)
Lifetime:Prison Wives Club (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
USA:Benched (series premiere)
TruTV:Friends of the People (series premiere)
* Wednesday, Oct. 29 *
8 p.m.
El Rey:Lucha Underground (series premiere)
BBCA:A Poet in New York (premiere)
9 p.m.
History:American Pickers (season premiere)
Discovery:Dude, You’re Screwed (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Rival Survival (special)
Esquire:Weekend Fix (series premiere)
TruTV:Barmageddon (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
FXX:Ali G: Rezurection (season finale)
* Thursday, Oct. 30 *
8:30 p.m.
CBS:Mom (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:Two and a Half Men (season premiere)
Lifetime:Project Runway: All Stars (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
CBS:The McCarthys (series premiere)
10 p.m.
CBS: Elementary (season premiere)
TruTV: The Carbonaro Effect (season premiere)
MTV:Slednecks (series premiere)
* Friday, Oct. 31 *
10 p.m.
H2:Brad Meltzer’s Lost History (series premiere)
* Saturday, Nov. 1 *
8 p.m.
Hallmark:One Starry Christmas (premiere)
9 p.m.
OWN:Deion’s Family Playbook (season premiere)
10 p.m.
OWN:Flex & Shanice (series premiere)
* Sunday, Nov. 2 *
7 p.m.
Discovery:Skyscraper Live with Nik Wallenda (special)
9 p.m.
BBCA: The 2014 Britannia Awards (special)
HBO:Olive Kitteridge (premiere)
10 p.m.
E!:House of DVF (series premiere)
