Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of October 20, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from October 20- 26, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The 24th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

NBC sports anchor Bob Costas and Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly host B&C’s premiere event, the 24th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. This year B&C will induct 10 individuals —including MLB commissioner Bud Selig, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement award -- as well as the venerable Family Feud and the soon-to-end Mad Men.

When: Monday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Waldorf Astoria, New York

Comcast Q3 Earnings

After Comcast shareholders approved the company’s merger with Time Warner Cable earlier this month, the media giant will now report its Q3 earnings to investors.

When: Thursday, October 23, 2014 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Cmsk.com

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 20 *

8 p.m.

Food:Hungry Games (series premiere)

Disney XD:Kirby Buckets (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Millers (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TBS:American Dad (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 21 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:The Real Apes of the Planet (premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:True Tori (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 22 *

9 p.m.

CW:The 100 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:Your Worst Nightmare (series premiere)

Esquire:My Friends Call Me Johnny (season finale)

TNT:Franklin & Bash (season finale)

11 p.m.

Showtime:Web Therapy (season premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 23 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway (season finale)

10 p.m.

DIY: The Shatner Project (series premiere)

OWN: Surgeon OZ (series premiere)

WEtv:Tamar & Vince (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Lifetimes: Project Runway: Threads (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 24 *

12:00 a.m.

Adult Swim:Newsreaders (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Grimm (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Constantine (series premiere)

Discovery:Edge of Alaska (series premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 25 *

8 p.m.

HMC:Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters (premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:The Good Witch’s Wonder (premiere)

10 p.m.

History 2:10 Things You Don’t Know About (season finale)

* Sunday, Oct. 26 *

8 p.m.

MTV:The Dorm (premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Boardwalk Empire (series finale)

10 p.m.

E!:Botched Reunion: Show & Tell (special)