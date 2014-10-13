Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of October 13, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from October 13- 19, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

PaleyFest New York

After the Paley Center’s bicoastal preview serieslast month, PaleyFest New York settles down inthe East Coast to celebratenew and old shows. Panels featuring thecast and creative crews of Law & Order:SVU, Bob’s Burgers, Blue Bloods, Hannibal, Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. and newbie Gotham will take place throughout the week. The team behind The Wire will also reunite, with a video intro from Detective McNulty himself, Dominic West. Fans at home interested in the panels can watch on Yahoo Screen live or through VOD.

When: October 13-19

Where: Paley Center, 25 West 52 Street, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 13 *

9 p.m.

CW:Jane the Virgin (series premiere)

Disney XD:Star Wars Rebels (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

VH1:Tiny and Shekinah’s Weave Trip (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 14 *

9 p.m.

Esquire:Car Matchmaker (series premiere)

NBC:Marry Me (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

NBC:About a Boy (season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA:Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)

BET:Real Husbands of Hollywood (season premiere)

Esquire:White Collar Brawlers (season premiere)

AMC:4th and Loud (season finale)

* Wednesday, Oct. 15 *

8 p.m.

DirecTV:Things You Shouldn’t Say Past Midnight (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

DirecTV:Uncle (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Esquire:The Getaway (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Top Chef (season premiere)

ID:Dead on Arrival (season finale)

* Thursday, Oct. 16 *

10 p.m.

FYI: Midnight Feast (series premiere)

WEtv:Braxton Family Values (season finale)

* Friday, Oct. 17 *

7 p.m.

MTV & Logo:Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word (special)

10 p.m.

Cinemax:The Knick (season finale)

Showtime:Dane Cook: Troublemaker (special)

Pivot:Welcome to Fairfax (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Pivot:Freestyle Love Supreme (series premiere)

11 p.m.

IFC:Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)

HBO:Foo Fighters Sonic Highways (premiere)

11:30 a.m.

IFC:The Birthday Boys (season premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 18 *

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Big Driver (premiere)

9 p.m.

TNT:Transporter: The Series (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Black Dynamite (season premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 19 *

8 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season finale)

9 p.m.

TLC:90 Day Fiancé (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:My Five Wives (season premiere)

NatGeo:Wicked Tuna: North vs. South (season finale)