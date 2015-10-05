Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 5, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 5-Oct. 11
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology will hold the 15th annual News Technology Summit on Oct. 7-8 at the Sheraton, Atlanta Airport Hotel. The program includes a keynote addresses from Alex Wellen, chief product officer at CNN, and Brian Lawlor, senior VP of TV, The E.W. Scripps Company.
The 2015 New York Comic Con will run Oct. 8-11 at the Javits Center, with panels on Fox’s The X-Files and Sleepy Hollow as well as Netflix’s Marvel’s Jessica Jones and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Oct. 5*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel: The Weapon Hunter (series premiere)
The CW: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (finale)
9:30 p.m.
The CW: A Significant Mother (finale)
*Tuesday, Oct. 6*
8 p.m.
The CW: The Flash (season premiere)
9 p.m.
E!: Botched (season premiere)
The CW: iZombie (season premiere)
A&E: Storage Wars (season premiere)
10 p.m.
AHC: America: Facts vs. Fiction (season premiere)
MTV: Finding Carter (season premiere)
Oxygen: Pretty. Strong. (series premiere)
A&E: Storage Wars: Miami (series premiere)
Bravo: The People’s Couch (season premiere)
*Wednesday, Oct. 7*
Hulu: Casual (series premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW: Arrow (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC Family: Kevin From Work (finale)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel: Expedition Unknown (season premiere)
Velocity: Graveyard Carz (season premiere)
PBS: NOVA: Secrets of Noah’s Ark (special)
The CW: Supernatural (season premiere)
10 p.m.
FX: American Horror Story: Hotel (season premiere)
CNBC: Jay Leno’s Garage (season premiere)
LMN: They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back (series premiere)
VH1: Couples Therapy (season premiere)
*Thursday, Oct. 8*
Crackle: SuperMansion (series premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW: The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)
9 p.m.
The CW: The Originals (season premiere)
10:00 p.m.
Syfy: Haven (season premiere)
MTV: Ridiculousness (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV: Billy On The Street (season premiere)
MTV: Broke A$$ Game Show (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV: Middle of the Night Show (series premiere)
*Friday, Oct. 9*
Amazon: Red Oaks
8 p.m.
Disney: Invisible Sister (movie)
The CW: Reign (season premiere)
NBC: Undateable (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: The Enfield Haunting (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Food Network: BBQ Blitz (season premiere)
*Saturday, Oct. 10*
8 p.m.
Lifetime: The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story (movie)
9 p.m.
ID: Hell House (series premiere)
Syfy: Ominous (movie)
Showtime: Prophet’s Prey (movie)
10 p.m.
ID: Fatal Vows (season premiere)
BBC America: The Last Kingdom (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central: Paul F. Tompkins: Crying and Driving (special)
*Sunday, Oct. 11*
7:00 p.m.
ABC: America’s Funniest Home Videos (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Bravo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks In (special)
9 p.m.
HMM: Beverly Lewis’ The Reckoning (movie)
AMC: The Walking Dead (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
AMC: Talking Dead (season premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.