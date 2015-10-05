Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 5, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 5-Oct. 11

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology will hold the 15th annual News Technology Summit on Oct. 7-8 at the Sheraton, Atlanta Airport Hotel. The program includes a keynote addresses from Alex Wellen, chief product officer at CNN, and Brian Lawlor, senior VP of TV, The E.W. Scripps Company.

The 2015 New York Comic Con will run Oct. 8-11 at the Javits Center, with panels on Fox’s The X-Files and Sleepy Hollow as well as Netflix’s Marvel’s Jessica Jones and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Oct. 5*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel: The Weapon Hunter (series premiere)

The CW: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (finale)

9:30 p.m.

The CW: A Significant Mother (finale)

*Tuesday, Oct. 6*

8 p.m.

The CW: The Flash (season premiere)

9 p.m.

E!: Botched (season premiere)

The CW: iZombie (season premiere)

A&E: Storage Wars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

AHC: America: Facts vs. Fiction (season premiere)

MTV: Finding Carter (season premiere)

Oxygen: Pretty. Strong. (series premiere)

A&E: Storage Wars: Miami (series premiere)

Bravo: The People’s Couch (season premiere)

*Wednesday, Oct. 7*

Hulu: Casual (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW: Arrow (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Kevin From Work (finale)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Expedition Unknown (season premiere)

Velocity: Graveyard Carz (season premiere)

PBS: NOVA: Secrets of Noah’s Ark (special)

The CW: Supernatural (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: American Horror Story: Hotel (season premiere)

CNBC: Jay Leno’s Garage (season premiere)

LMN: They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back (series premiere)

VH1: Couples Therapy (season premiere)

*Thursday, Oct. 8*

Crackle: SuperMansion (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW: The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW: The Originals (season premiere)

10:00 p.m.

Syfy: Haven (season premiere)

MTV: Ridiculousness (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: Billy On The Street (season premiere)

MTV: Broke A$$ Game Show (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV: Middle of the Night Show (series premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 9*

Amazon: Red Oaks

8 p.m.

Disney: Invisible Sister (movie)

The CW: Reign (season premiere)

NBC: Undateable (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: The Enfield Haunting (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Food Network: BBQ Blitz (season premiere)

*Saturday, Oct. 10*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story (movie)

9 p.m.

ID: Hell House (series premiere)

Syfy: Ominous (movie)

Showtime: Prophet’s Prey (movie)

10 p.m.

ID: Fatal Vows (season premiere)

BBC America: The Last Kingdom (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: Paul F. Tompkins: Crying and Driving (special)

*Sunday, Oct. 11*

7:00 p.m.

ABC: America’s Funniest Home Videos (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks In (special)

9 p.m.

HMM: Beverly Lewis’ The Reckoning (movie)

AMC: The Walking Dead (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

AMC: Talking Dead (season premiere)