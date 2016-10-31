Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 31, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 31-Nov. 6
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a screening of the third season premiere, followed by a conversation with the cast and crew on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
What to Watch…
*Monday, October 31*
9 p.m.
Destination America:Paranormal Lockdown: The Black Monk House (special)
TBS:People of Earth (series premiere)
Discovery:Street Outlaws (season premiere)
*Tuesday, November 1*
10 p.m.
FX:Atlanta (finale)
*Wednesday, November 2*
8 p.m.
ABC:50th Annual CMA Awards (special)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Expedition Unknown (season premiere)
WGN:Salem (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Little Women: Dallas (series premiere)
IFC:Stan Against Evil (series premiere)
*Thursday, November 3*
8 p.m.
truTV:Impractical Jokers (finale)
*Friday, November 4*
Netflix:The Crown (series premiere)
Netflix:Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, 60 (special)
Netflix:The Ivory Game (movie)
Amazon:Thunderbirds Are Go (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (special)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Treasure Quest: Snake Island (season premiere)
*Saturday, November 5*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Who Killed JonBenet? (movie)
9 p.m.
Reelz:Karen Carpenter: Goodbye to Love (movie)
Oxygen:Killision Course (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:JonBenét’s Mother: Victim or Killer? (special)
*Sunday, November 6*
8 p.m.
MTV:2016 MTV EMAs (special)
Smithsonian:Mighty Planes (season premiere)
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Food Network:Holiday Baking Championship (season premiere)
HMM:Love Always, Santa (movie)
Bravo:Married to Medicine (season premiere)
