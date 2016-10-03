Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 3, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 3-Oct. 9
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host “Loaded Questions: An Evening of Drunk History” on Tuesday in New York, with a screening and panel conversation.
What to Watch…
*Monday, October 3*
8 p.m.
HBO:Class Divide (movie)
Disney XD:Milo Murphy’s Law (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Food Network:Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere)
HGTV:Masters of Flip (season premiere)
CBS:Scorpion (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:Conviction (series premiere)
History:Lone Star Restoration (series premiere)
NBC:Timeless (series premiere)
Bravo:Yours, Mine or Ours (series premiere)
*Tuesday, October 4*
Hulu:The Mindy Project (season premiere)
8 p.m.
BET:BET Hip Hop Awards (special)
The CW:The Flash (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)
Bounce TV:Family Time (season premiere)
The CW:No Tomorrow (series premiere)
Various: Vice Presidential Debate (special)
*Wednesday, October 5*
8 p.m.
The CW:Arrow (season premiere)
Food Network:Kids Halloween Baking Championship (series premiere)
E!:Total Bellas (series premiere)
9 p.m.
E!:Catching Kelce (series premiere)
The CW:Frequency (series premiere)
PBS:NOVA: Great Human Odyssey (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:Little Miss Atlanta (series premiere)
*Thursday, October 6*
8 p.m.
The CW:iHeartRadio Music Festival (special)
9 p.m.
Bravo:Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Monsters Inside Me (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV:Those Who Can’t (season premiere)
*Friday, October 7*
Netflix:The 13th (movie)
Netflix:The Ranch (season premiere)
Netflix:Russell Peters: Almost Famous (special)
Netflix:The Siege of Jadotville (movie)
8 p.m.
Disney:The Swap (movie)
9 p.m.
GSN:Hellevator (season premiere)
WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Comedy Central:Lewis Black: Black to the Future (special)
WE tv:My Life Is a Telenovela (series premiere)
*Saturday, October 8*
9 p.m.
Syfy:Day of Reckoning (movie)
10 p.m.
AHC:Ancient Assassins (season premiere)
*Sunday, October 9*
9 p.m.
Various: Presidential Debate (special)
Cooking:Unwrapped 2.0 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Divorce (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Insecure (series premiere)
