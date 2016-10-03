Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 3, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 3-Oct. 9

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host “Loaded Questions: An Evening of Drunk History” on Tuesday in New York, with a screening and panel conversation.

What to Watch…

*Monday, October 3*

8 p.m.

HBO:Class Divide (movie)

Disney XD:Milo Murphy’s Law (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere)

HGTV:Masters of Flip (season premiere)

CBS:Scorpion (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Conviction (series premiere)

History:Lone Star Restoration (series premiere)

NBC:Timeless (series premiere)

Bravo:Yours, Mine or Ours (series premiere)

*Tuesday, October 4*

Hulu:The Mindy Project (season premiere)

8 p.m.

BET:BET Hip Hop Awards (special)

The CW:The Flash (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)

Bounce TV:Family Time (season premiere)

The CW:No Tomorrow (series premiere)

Various: Vice Presidential Debate (special)

*Wednesday, October 5*

8 p.m.

The CW:Arrow (season premiere)

Food Network:Kids Halloween Baking Championship (series premiere)

E!:Total Bellas (series premiere)

9 p.m.

E!:Catching Kelce (series premiere)

The CW:Frequency (series premiere)

PBS:NOVA: Great Human Odyssey (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Little Miss Atlanta (series premiere)

*Thursday, October 6*

8 p.m.

The CW:iHeartRadio Music Festival (special)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Monsters Inside Me (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV:Those Who Can’t (season premiere)

*Friday, October 7*

Netflix:The 13th (movie)

Netflix:The Ranch (season premiere)

Netflix:Russell Peters: Almost Famous (special)

Netflix:The Siege of Jadotville (movie)

8 p.m.

Disney:The Swap (movie)

9 p.m.

GSN:Hellevator (season premiere)

WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Lewis Black: Black to the Future (special)

WE tv:My Life Is a Telenovela (series premiere)

*Saturday, October 8*

9 p.m.

Syfy:Day of Reckoning (movie)

10 p.m.

AHC:Ancient Assassins (season premiere)

*Sunday, October 9*

9 p.m.

Various: Presidential Debate (special)

Cooking:Unwrapped 2.0 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Divorce (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Insecure (series premiere)