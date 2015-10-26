Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 26, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 26-Nov. 1

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a moderated conversation with Scripps Networks Interactive’s Kenneth Lowe, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan, and Discovery Communications’ David Zaslav on content innovation. The breakfast will be held on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Oct. 26*

8 p.m.

A&E: Fear: Buried Alive (special)

ABC Family: Switched at Birth (finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Supergirl (series premiere)

9 p.m.

VH1: Black Ink Crew: Chicago (series premiere)

HBO: How to Dance in Ohio (movie)

10 p.m.

ID: Behind Closed Doors: Shocking Secrets (special)

A&E: Cursed: The Bell Witch (series premiere)

MTV: Follow the Rules (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Cooking: Food: Fact or Fiction? (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Oct. 27*

8 p.m.

Food: Chopped Junior (series premiere)

ABC Family: Monica the Medium (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Wicked City (series premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 30*

8:30 p.m.

Cooking: Sinful Sweets (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark: 5th Annual American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards (special)

PBS: Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton (special)

Destination America: Exorcism: Live (special)

Showtime: I Am Giant: Victor Cruz (special)

NBC: Grimm (season premiere)

10 p.m.

We tv: David Tutera’s CELEBrations (season premiere)

*Saturday, Oct. 31*

9 p.m.

Starz: Ash vs Evil Dead (series premiere)

10 p.m.

SundanceTV: The Returned (season premiere)

*Sunday, Nov. 1*

8 p.m.

National Geographic: Bill Nye’s Global Meltdown (special)

TNT: The Librarians (season premiere)

Hallmark: Tis The Season For Love (movie)

9 p.m.

National Geographic: Breakthrough (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination America: The Demon Files (series premiere)

HBO: Project Greenlight (finale)

12:15 a.m.

Adult Swim: Mike Tyson Mysteries (season premiere)