Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 26, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 26-Nov. 1
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a moderated conversation with Scripps Networks Interactive’s Kenneth Lowe, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan, and Discovery Communications’ David Zaslav on content innovation. The breakfast will be held on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Oct. 26*
8 p.m.
A&E: Fear: Buried Alive (special)
ABC Family: Switched at Birth (finale)
8:30 p.m.
CBS: Supergirl (series premiere)
9 p.m.
VH1: Black Ink Crew: Chicago (series premiere)
HBO: How to Dance in Ohio (movie)
10 p.m.
ID: Behind Closed Doors: Shocking Secrets (special)
A&E: Cursed: The Bell Witch (series premiere)
MTV: Follow the Rules (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Cooking: Food: Fact or Fiction? (series premiere)
*Tuesday, Oct. 27*
8 p.m.
Food: Chopped Junior (series premiere)
ABC Family: Monica the Medium (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC: Wicked City (series premiere)
*Friday, Oct. 30*
8:30 p.m.
Cooking: Sinful Sweets (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Hallmark: 5th Annual American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards (special)
PBS: Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton (special)
Destination America: Exorcism: Live (special)
Showtime: I Am Giant: Victor Cruz (special)
NBC: Grimm (season premiere)
10 p.m.
We tv: David Tutera’s CELEBrations (season premiere)
*Saturday, Oct. 31*
9 p.m.
Starz: Ash vs Evil Dead (series premiere)
10 p.m.
SundanceTV: The Returned (season premiere)
*Sunday, Nov. 1*
8 p.m.
National Geographic: Bill Nye’s Global Meltdown (special)
TNT: The Librarians (season premiere)
Hallmark: Tis The Season For Love (movie)
9 p.m.
National Geographic: Breakthrough (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Destination America: The Demon Files (series premiere)
HBO: Project Greenlight (finale)
12:15 a.m.
Adult Swim: Mike Tyson Mysteries (season premiere)
