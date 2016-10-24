Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 24, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 24-Oct. 30

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, will discuss the fall TV season and live event programming in a conversation at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Paley Center for Media will host its Hollywood Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television on Monday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

What to Watch…

*Monday, October 24*

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Man With a Plan (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Hotel Impossible (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel:Hotel Impossible: Five Star Secrets (series premiere)

*Tuesday, October 25*

10 p.m.

truTV:Adam Ruins Everything Election Special (special)

*Wednesday, October 26*

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Everest Air (series premiere)

truTV:Jon Glaser Loves Gear (series premiere)

SundanceTV:Rectify (season premiere)

*Thursday, October 27*

Netflix:7 Años (movie)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Great Indoors (series premiere)

9 p.m.

BBC America:The Living and the Dead (series premiere)

CBS:Mom (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:Life in Pieces (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Pure Genius (series premiere)

*Friday, October 28*

Netflix:Skylanders Academy (series premiere)

Netflix:Into the Inferno (movie)

Amazon:Good Girls Revolt (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Hallmark:American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Destination America:Paranormal Lockdown Halloween Special (special)

A&E:Live PD (series premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:Tracey Ullman’s Show (series premiere)

IFC:Comedy Bang! Bang! (midseason premiere)

*Saturday, October 29*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County (movie)

9 p.m.

Syfy:The Night Before Halloween (movie)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central:Pete Davidson: SMD (special)

*Sunday, October 30*

10 p.m.

FX:The Strain (finale)