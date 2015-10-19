Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 19, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 19-Oct. 25

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The third annual NYC Television Week, presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, will take place on Oct. 20-22 at the Waldorf Astoria and Park Central Hotel. Events include Advanced Advertising (Oct. 20), the 25th anniversary Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (Oct. 20), The Content Show (Oct. 21-22), Next TV Summit NY (Oct. 21), and Hispanic TV Summit (Oct. 22).

The annual New York Television Festival, a week-long celebration featuring screenings of independently-produced shows and panels with industry leaders, will run Oct. 19-24 in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Oct. 19*

10 p.m.

Discovery:Vegas Rat Rods (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Oct. 20*

8 p.m.

Myx TV: The Doll Life (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Spike: Sweat Inc. (series premiere)

TNT: Public Morals (finale)

*Wednesday, Oct. 21*

7 p.m.

Pivot: Antarctic Edge: 70 Degrees South (special)

8 p.m.

GSN: Hellevator (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ID: Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AHC: Natural Born Outlaws (series premiere)

11 p.m.

VH1: Love at First Kiss (series premiere)

*Thursday, Oct. 22*

8 p.m.

FoodNetwork: Chopped: Impossible (premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 23*

Netflix: Hemlock Grove (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS: Billy Elliot the MusicalLive (special)

Showtime: Compared to What: The Improbable Journey of Barney Frank (movie)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Pacific Warriors (series premiere)

*Saturday, Oct. 24*

8 p.m.

Starz: Da Vinci’s Demons (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Esquire: Esquire’s Car of the Year (premiere)

Syfy: The Hollow (movie)

10 p.m.

OWN: Legends: OWN at the Apollo (special)

*Sunday, Oct. 25*

8 p.m.

OWN: Oprah’s Master Class (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo: Brain Surgery Live (special)

10:00 p.m.

PBS: The Guilty (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Nat Geo: StarTalk (season premiere)

Midnight

Adult Swim: Robot Chicken (season premiere)