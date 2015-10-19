Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 19, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 19-Oct. 25
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The third annual NYC Television Week, presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, will take place on Oct. 20-22 at the Waldorf Astoria and Park Central Hotel. Events include Advanced Advertising (Oct. 20), the 25th anniversary Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (Oct. 20), The Content Show (Oct. 21-22), Next TV Summit NY (Oct. 21), and Hispanic TV Summit (Oct. 22).
The annual New York Television Festival, a week-long celebration featuring screenings of independently-produced shows and panels with industry leaders, will run Oct. 19-24 in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Oct. 19*
10 p.m.
Discovery:Vegas Rat Rods (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Oct. 20*
8 p.m.
Myx TV: The Doll Life (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Spike: Sweat Inc. (series premiere)
TNT: Public Morals (finale)
*Wednesday, Oct. 21*
7 p.m.
Pivot: Antarctic Edge: 70 Degrees South (special)
8 p.m.
GSN: Hellevator (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ID: Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors (series premiere)
10 p.m.
AHC: Natural Born Outlaws (series premiere)
11 p.m.
VH1: Love at First Kiss (series premiere)
*Thursday, Oct. 22*
8 p.m.
FoodNetwork: Chopped: Impossible (premiere)
*Friday, Oct. 23*
Netflix: Hemlock Grove (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS: Billy Elliot the MusicalLive (special)
Showtime: Compared to What: The Improbable Journey of Barney Frank (movie)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Pacific Warriors (series premiere)
*Saturday, Oct. 24*
8 p.m.
Starz: Da Vinci’s Demons (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Esquire: Esquire’s Car of the Year (premiere)
Syfy: The Hollow (movie)
10 p.m.
OWN: Legends: OWN at the Apollo (special)
*Sunday, Oct. 25*
8 p.m.
OWN: Oprah’s Master Class (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo: Brain Surgery Live (special)
10:00 p.m.
PBS: The Guilty (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Nat Geo: StarTalk (season premiere)
Midnight
Adult Swim: Robot Chicken (season premiere)
