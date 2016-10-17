Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 17, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 17-Oct. 23
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
Presented by B&C, Multichannel News and Next TV, the fourth annual NYC Television & Video Week kicks off with Virtual Reality 20/20 on Monday at the Times Center, followed by the B&C Hall of Fame ceremony Tuesday at the Waldorf Astoria, Advanced Advertising and Next TV Summit & Expo on Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt and the Hispanic Television Summit on Thursday at the Grand Hyatt.
What to Watch…
*Monday, October 17*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story (movie)
9 p.m.
The CW:Jane the Virgin (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
CBS:The Odd Couple (season premiere)
11 p.m.
Viceland:Desus & Mero (series premiere)
*Wednesday, October 19*
Hulu:Chance (series premiere)
9 p.m.
CMT:CMT Artists of the Year (special)
Various: Presidential Debate (special)
*Thursday, October 20*
8 p.m.
Fox:The Rocky Horror Picture Show (special)
10:30 p.m.
Lifetime:Project Runway: Fashion Startup (series premiere)
*Friday, October 21*
Amazon:An American Girl Story—Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (movie)
Netflix:Black Mirror (season premiere)
Netflix:Joe Rogan: Triggered (special)
8 p.m.
Fusion:Chris Gets Money (special)
The CW:The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)
9 p.m.
The CW:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season premiere)
PBS:Hamilton’s America (special)
Showtime:One & Done (movie)
*Saturday, October 22*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Death of a Vegas Showgirl (movie)
9 p.m.
BBC America:Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (series premiere)
Hallmark Channel:Good Witch Halloween (movie)
Syfy:Shadows of the Dead (movie)
*Sunday, October 23*
7 p.m.
TV One:Jean of the Joneses (movie)
9 p.m.
E!:Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere)
AMC:The Walking Dead (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Edge of Alaska (season premiere)
AMC:Talking Dead (season premiere)
11:45 p.m.
Adult Swim:Dream Corp LLC (series premiere)
Midnight
AMC:Comic Book Men (season premiere)
