Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 17, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 17-Oct. 23

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Presented by B&C, Multichannel News and Next TV, the fourth annual NYC Television & Video Week kicks off with Virtual Reality 20/20 on Monday at the Times Center, followed by the B&C Hall of Fame ceremony Tuesday at the Waldorf Astoria, Advanced Advertising and Next TV Summit & Expo on Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt and the Hispanic Television Summit on Thursday at the Grand Hyatt.

What to Watch…

*Monday, October 17*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story (movie)

9 p.m.

The CW:Jane the Virgin (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:The Odd Couple (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Viceland:Desus & Mero (series premiere)

*Wednesday, October 19*

Hulu:Chance (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CMT:CMT Artists of the Year (special)

Various: Presidential Debate (special)

*Thursday, October 20*

8 p.m.

Fox:The Rocky Horror Picture Show (special)

10:30 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway: Fashion Startup (series premiere)

*Friday, October 21*

Amazon:An American Girl Story—Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (movie)

Netflix:Black Mirror (season premiere)

Netflix:Joe Rogan: Triggered (special)

8 p.m.

Fusion:Chris Gets Money (special)

The CW:The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season premiere)

PBS:Hamilton’s America (special)

Showtime:One & Done (movie)

*Saturday, October 22*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Death of a Vegas Showgirl (movie)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (series premiere)

Hallmark Channel:Good Witch Halloween (movie)

Syfy:Shadows of the Dead (movie)

*Sunday, October 23*

7 p.m.

TV One:Jean of the Joneses (movie)

9 p.m.

E!:Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere)

AMC:The Walking Dead (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Edge of Alaska (season premiere)

AMC:Talking Dead (season premiere)

11:45 p.m.

Adult Swim:Dream Corp LLC (series premiere)

Midnight

AMC:Comic Book Men (season premiere)