Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 12, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 12-Oct. 18

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Digital Summit Washington D.C., a strategy forum on the digital commerce ecosystem, will be held Oct. 13-14 in McLean, Va. with speakers from Twitter, Gannett Digital and AOL.

The Paley Center for Media in New York will hold an “Early Career Networking Meet Up” on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Oct. 12*

8 p.m.

The CW: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (series premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW: Jane the Virgin (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: Fargo (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Oct. 13*

9 p.m.

ESPN: 30 for 30 (season premiere)

WGN: Manhattan (season premiere)

FYI: Married at First Sight: The First Year (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Chicago Fire (season premiere)

ID: Killer Confessions (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Ion: Saving Hope (season premiere)

*Wednesday, Oct. 14*

8 p.m.

AXS: Rock Legends (season premiere)

ABC Family: Young & Hungry (finale)

9 p.m.

AXS: Breaking Band (series premiere)

DirecTV: Kingdom (season premiere)

PBS: NOVA: CyberWar Threat (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Star Wars Rebels (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS: The Brain With David Eagleman (season premiere)

ID: True Nightmares (series premiere)

*Thursday, Oct. 15*

9 p.m.

ID: Surviving Evil (season premiere)

10:00 p.m.

ID: Evil Twins (season premiere)

FYI: Late Nite Chef Fight (season premiere)

Comedy Central: Nathan for You (season premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 16*

Netflix: Anthony Jeselnik: Thoughts and Prayers (special)

Netflix: Beasts of No Nation (movie)

8 p.m.

Disney Channel: Jessie (series finale)

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Truth Be Told (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Destination America: Ghost Asylum (season premiere)

Discovery: Gold Rush (season premiere)

Showtime: Play It Forward (movie)

10 p.m.

Cinemax: The Knick (season premiere)

Pivot: Please Like Me (season premiere)

USA: Satisfaction (season premiere)

*Saturday, Oct. 17*

9 p.m.

Syfy: They Found Hell (movie)

10 p.m.

HBO: Amy Schumer: Live from the Apollo (special)

*Sunday, Oct. 18*

8 p.m.

OWN: Belief (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Hallmark: Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (movie)

10:30 p.m.

HBO: Doll & Em (finale)

Midnight

AMC: Comic Book Men (season premiere)

Adult Swim: Robot Chicken DC Comics Special (special)