Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 10, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Oct. 10-Oct. 16

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The cast and crew of ABC’s The Real O’Neals will join the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a screening and conversation.

What to Watch…

*Monday, October 10*

Hulu:Freakish (series premiere)

7:30 p.m.

HBO:Vice News Tonight (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:Supergirl (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (season premiere)

*Tuesday, October 11*

8 p.m.

Freeform:Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After (series premiere)

ABC:The Middle (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:American Housewife (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Channel Zero (series premiere)

ABC:Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:The Real O’Neals (season premiere)

AMC:Halt and Catch Fire (finale)

10 p.m.

Travel:Booze Traveler: Best Bars (special)

NBC:Chicago Fire (season premiere)

*Wednesday, October 12*

Netflix:Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids (movie)

9 p.m.

A&E:Criss Angel: Trick’d Up (special)

10 p.m.

AHC:Cold War Armageddon (series premiere)

MTV:Real World Seattle: Bad Blood (season premiere)

Spike TV:That Awkward Game Show (series premiere)

*Thursday, October 13*

Seeso:Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (season premiere)

Netflix:Mascots (movie)

8 p.m.

The CW:DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:Supernatural (season premiere)

WE tv:Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV:Almost Impossible Game Show (series premiere)

USA:Falling Water (series premiere)

WE tv:Money. Power. Respect (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Acting Out (series premiere)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central:This Is Not Happening (season premiere)

*Friday, October 14*

Amazon:Goliath (series premiere)

Netflix:Haters Back Off (series premiere)

Amazon:Just Add Magic Halloween (special)

Netflix:Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang (movie)

8 p.m.

NBC:Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Gold Rush (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Pop:Wolf Creek (series premiere)

*Saturday, October 15*

8 p.m.

ID:Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (movie)

Lifetime:Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (movie)

9 p.m.

FYI:Downtown Shabby (series premiere)

Midnight

Comedy Central:Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago (special)

*Sunday, October 16*

8 p.m.

PBS:The Durrells in Corfu (series premiere)

Nat Geo:Killing Reagan (movie)

9 p.m.

Epix:Berlin Station (series premiere)

10 p.m.

USA:Eyewitness (series premiere)

Epix:Graves (series premiere)