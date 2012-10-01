Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 1-Oct. 7

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 1-Oct. 7.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The 10th Annual Hispanic TV Summit



All the clamor over the power of Hispanic consumer has made it tough for advertising execs to navigate the noise. At B&C and Multichannel News‘ annual Hispanic Television Summit, industry players can learn how to “listen to the Latino viewer” with keynotes from Univision’s Cesar Conde and Dish’s Alfredo Rodriguez, among others. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the event, Comcast’s Marcien Jenckes will receive the first Award for Leadership in Hispanic Television.

When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York

The First Presidential Debate



President Obama and GOP nominee Mitt Romney take their corners in the first round of presidential debates this week, with PBSNewsHour’s Jim Lehrer serving as the verbal referee of the topic du jour - domestic policy. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS and Univision are among those scheduled to air the debate.

When: Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Where: University of Denver — Denver, Colorado

92Y Talks With Tim Gunn

Fashion guru and Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn talks with NY1 anchor Budd Mishkin about his career.

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: Kauffman Concert Hall, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 1 *

9 p.m.Bravo: The Real Housewives of New York City (season finale)

Syfy: Warehouse 13 (season finale)

10 p.m.

Nick Jr.: NickMom Night Out (primetime block premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Nick Jr.: MFF: Mom Friends Forever (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 2 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Raising Hope (season premiere)

CW: Hart of Dixie (season premiere)

ESPN: 30 for 30 (season premiere)

9 p.m.

BBC America: Chef Race: UK vs. U.S. (series premiere)

Discovery Channel: Alaska: The Last Frontier (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Airport 24/7: Miami (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 3 *

8 p.m.

ION: WWE Main Event (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CW: Supernatural (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Life After Top Chef (series premiere)

VH1: Couples Therapy (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E: American Hoggers (season finale)

* Thursday, Oct. 4 *

8 p.m.

NBC: 30 Rock (season premiere)

CW:The Next (season finale)

PBS: The This Old House Hour (season premiere)

9 p.m.

History: Nor’easter Men (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution (season premiere)

MTV: Jersey Shore (season premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 5 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: Monsters Inside Me (season premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 6 *

9 p.m.

A&E: Parking Wars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Billy the Exterminator (season premiere)

Animal Planet: Pit Bulls and Parolees (season premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 7 *

8 p.m.

Style: Big Rich Texas (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network: Halloween Wars (season premiere)

Style: Glam Fairy (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo: Alaska State Troopers (season premiere)