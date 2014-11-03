Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of November 3, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 3- Nov. 9, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Earnings

With the fall season in full swing, cable operators and networks alike will release their quarterly earnings to investors. Discovery tees off first, after hiring former Shine America CEO Rich Ross as president of its flagship channel last week, with 21st Century Fox going the same day. Time Warner, whose cost cutting program will trim HBO’s staff by 7%, follows along with CBS. Scripps. AMC, which recently acquired a 49.9% stake in BBC America, and Disney will share Thursday. Crown Media closes out the week.

Discovery, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

21st Century Fox, Tuesday

Time Warner, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

CBS, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Scripps, Thursday at 10 a.m.

AMC, Thursday at 11 a.m.

Disney, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Crown Media, Friday at 11 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 3 *

9 p.m.

VH1:K.Michelle: My Life (series premiere)

Bravo:Vanderpump Rules (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Euros of Hollywood (series premiere)

ID:Beauty Queen Murders (season finale)

Food:Restaurant: Impossible (season finale)

* Tuesday, Nov. 4 *

8 p.m.

Fox:MasterChef Junior (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Marvel: Pulp to Pop (special)

History:The Curse of Oak Island (season premiere)

Discovery:Moonshiners (season premiere)

Velocity:Overhaulin’ (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:The Offseason: Kevin Durant (special)

Discovery:Billy Bob’s Gags to Riches (series premiere)

History:Search for the Lost Giants (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Nov. 5 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The 48th Annual CMA Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (season finale)

ID:Surviving Evil (season finale)

NatGeo:Southern Justice (season finale)

10 p.m.

Ovation:The Fashion Fund (season premiere)

Oxygen:Fix My Choir (series premiere)

BBCA:The Game (series premiere)

TV Land:Hot in Cleveland (season premiere)

Food:Kitchen Inferno (series premiere)

CNBC:The Car Chasers (season premiere)

MTV:Snooki & Jwoww (season premiere)

Sundance:Dream School (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:The Exes (season premiere)

* Thursday, Nov. 6 *

9 p.m.

USA:White Collar (season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA: Covert Affairs (season premiere)

History: Pawnography (season premiere)

* Friday, Nov. 7 *

12:15 a.m.

Adult Swim: The Eric Andre Show (season premiere)

9 p.m.

DirecTV:Slash Live From the Sunset Strip (special)

10 p.m.

Logo:The Straight Out Report (series premiere)

* Saturday, Nov. 8 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:The Nine Lives of Christmas (premiere)

9 p.m.

BBCA:Doctor Who (season finale)

Starz:Survivor’s Remorse (season finale)

Syfy:Mutant World (premiere)

10 p.m.

Starz:The Chair (season finale)

* Sunday, Nov. 9 *

8 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere)

Hallmark:A Cookie Cutter Christmas (premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:The Newsroom (season premiere)

Animal Planet: Finding Bigfoot (season premiere)

Food:Holiday Baking Championship (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:The Comeback (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Getting On (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Bravo:Fashion Queens (season premiere)