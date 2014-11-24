Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of November 24, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 24- Nov. 30, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 24 *

9 p.m.

NatGeo:Crowd Control(series premiere)

10 p.m.

NatGeo:Eric Greenspan Is Hungry(series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

NatGeo:Chug (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Nov. 26 *

8 p.m.

GAC:Celebrity Motor Homes(season premiere)

NBC:The Making of Peter Pan Live! (special)

9 p.m.

HGTV:Property Brothers at Home(series premiere)

* Thursday, Nov. 27 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Cause For Paws: An All-Star Dog Spectacular(special)

ABC:Thank You, America! With Robin Roberts(special)

9 p.m.

VH1:A Very Bonnaroo Thanksgiving(special)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special(special)

* Friday, Nov. 28 *

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon:Santa Hunters(special)

* Saturday, Nov. 29 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:Christmas Under Wraps (premiere)

Lifetime:Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (premiere)

Reelz:Extreme Escapes(series premiere)

Smithsonian:How To Clone A Woolly Mammoth(special)

10 p.m.

H2:Museum Men(series premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 30 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:One Christmas Eve (premiere)

NatGeo:Sleepless In America (special)

BET:Soul Train Awards 2014(series premiere)

Smithsonian:Mass Extinction: Life At The Brink(special)

9 p.m.

History: Ax Men (premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:The Mentalist(season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Alaska Off Road Warriors (series premiere)