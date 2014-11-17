Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of November 17, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 17- Nov. 23, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The 42nd Annual International Emmy Awards may be next week, but the festivities leading up to the gala begin this weekend. The International Emmy World Television Festival touches down in New York, bringing together more than 700 industry professionals from 60-plus countries to celebrate and discuss TV around the world. The event kicks off with a nominee medal ceremony including Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman and HBO Latin America series Prófugos, followed by various panels over the next two days. The festival will cap off with closing cocktails, hosted by HBO. There will also be an International Emmy Kids Lounge and a Festival Lounge, where nominated programs will be screened.

When: Nov. 22-23

Where: Sofitel Hotel, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 17 *

8 p.m.

Food:Hungry Games (season finale)

Discovery Family:Survival of the Weirdest (season finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:Banksy Does New York (premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:State of Affairs (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 18 *

9 p.m.

Discovery Family:Extreme Engineering: Big Reveals (season finale)

10 p.m.

TLC:Risking It All (series premiere)

Animal Planet:Saving Africa’s Giants with Yao Ming (special)

Discovery Family:Big, Bigger, Biggest: Supersized (season finale)

* Wednesday, Nov. 19 *

9 p.m.

A&E:Duck Dynasty (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Country Buck$ (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX:The League (season finale)

* Thursday, Nov. 20 *

9 p.m.

CMT:Party Down South (series premiere)

* Friday, Nov. 21 *

9 p.m.

NatGeo:EAT: The Story of Food (premiere)

Showtime:Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued (premiere)

WEtv:Kendra On Top (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Real Time With Bill Maher (season finale)

12 a.m.

Comedy Central:Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (special)

* Saturday, Nov. 22 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:A Royal Christmas (premiere)

Lifetime:An En Vogue Christmas (premiere)

9 p.m.

AMC:Hell on Wheels (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Hello Ladies: The Movies (premiere)

FYI:Late Nite Chef Fight (series premiere)

TNT:Transporter: The Series (season finale)

* Sunday, Nov. 23 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:The Christmas Shepherd (premiere)

ABC:The 2014 American Music Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Seasons of Love (premiere)

HMM:Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (premiere)