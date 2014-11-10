Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of November 10, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 10- Nov. 16, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Paley Center’s Annual Los Angeles Gala Benefit

The Paley Center’s annual Los Angeles Gala Benefit is dedicated this year to television’s impact on LGBT equality. The even twill celebrate 60 years’ worth of characters, creative teams and shows that have dealt with and challenged LGBT stereotypes. Married couple comedian Ellen DeGeneres and Scandal actress Portia de Rossi are co-chairs for the benefit.

When: Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles

Earnings

After expanding its partnership last month with Hulu and agreeing to add 22 of its cable networks to a sony cloud-based service in September, Viacom will announce its fourth-quarter earnings to investors this week.

Viacom, Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 10 *

9 p.m.

A&E:Growing Up Gotti: 10 Years Later (special)

HBO:The Last Patrol (premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Godfather of Pittsburgh (series premiere)

PBS:Ice Warriors: USA Sled Hockey (premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 11 *

7 p.m.

HBO:The Concert For Valor (special)

9 p.m.

PBS:Navy SEALs—Their Untold Story (premiere)

A&E:Storage Wars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:A Crime to Remember (season premiere)

A&E:Dogs of War (series premiere)

Ovation:Song by Song: Blondie (special)

* Wednesday, Nov. 12 *

8 p.m.

Epix:Dwight Howard: In The Moment (premiere)

LMN:Footsteps in the Snow (premiere)

Esquire:Restaurant Revolution (special)

9 p.m.

NatGeo:Drugs, Inc. (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History:Down East Dickering (season premiere)

PBS:How We Got to Now With Steven Johnson (season finale)

* Friday, Nov. 14 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Hollywood Film Awards (special)

9 p.m.

PBS:The Hitmakers (special)

11 p.m.

Showtime:Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren’t You Embarrassed (special)

* Saturday, Nov. 15 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:Northpole (premiere)

Lifetime:Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (premiere)

9 p.m.

BBCA:Atlantis (season premiere)

Starz:The Missing (series premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 16 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:Angels and Ornaments (premiere)

9 p.m.

Comedy Central:Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map (special)

PBS: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (premiere)

ID:On the Case With Paula Zahn (season finale)