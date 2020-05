Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 9, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Nov. 9-Nov. 15

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Nov. 9*

9 p.m.

Food Network: Cake Wars: Christmas (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Nov. 10*

8 p.m.

TV One: Rickey Smiley for Real (series premiere)

9 p.m.

History: The Curse of Oak Island (season premiere)

Esquire: Knife Fight (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC: 7 Little Johnstons (season premiere)

USA: Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)

History: Hunting Hitler (series premiere)

Science: Secret Space Escapes (series premiere)

Esquire: Uncorked (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

USA: Donny! (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Nov. 11*

9 p.m.

Discovery: Alaskan Bush People (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire: Going Deep with David Rees (season premiere)

Discovery: Men Women Wild (series premiere)

*Thursday, Nov. 12*

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Project Runway Junior (series premiere)

VH1: Best Music of 2015: You Oughta Know (special)

9:30 p.m.

CBS: 2 Broke Girls (season premiere)

*Friday, Nov. 13*

Netflix: John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid (special)

Netflix: With Bob and David (series premiere)

*Saturday, Nov. 14*

8 p.m.

Hallmark: I’m Not Ready For Christmas (movie)

9 p.m.

Reelz: Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders (movie)

HBO: U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Live in Paris (special)

10 p.m.

Esquire: Spotless (series premiere)

*Sunday, Nov. 15*

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Christmas Incorporated (movie)

Cooking: Rev Run’s Thanksgiving Supper (special)

9 p.m.

E!: Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: Into the Badlands (series premiere)

E!: The Royals (season premiere)